When he’s not obsessing over Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles, Tucker Carlson has spent the better part of the past two years spreading dangerous misinformation and downright dumb opinions about the COVID virus as well as the vaccines and safety protocols meant to prevent it from killing millions more people. Yet he has been weirdly evasive whenever he has been asked about his own vaccination status—until now.

Earlier this month, while Carlson spoke at a California megachurch where he loudly and proudly told the crowd that skipped “the first three doses” of the vaccine, and had no intention of rectifying that—or standing in line for the fourth dose. But Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying it.

On Tuesday night, the late night host shared news of Carlson’s “interesting confession,” and joked that the Fox News host “said he wanted to get vaccinated, but every time he tried a caravan of migrants blocked him from the entrance to the CVS.” On a more serious note, Kimmel made his own admission: He thinks Carlson is lying.

“I have to say, I don’t believe he isn’t vaccinated. I don’t believe it for a second. I think he is vaccinated. Tucker Carlson is the vaccine equivalent of the guy on the Titanic who dressed as a woman to get on the lifeboat first. “The sickest part is his audience is mostly scared and impressionable senior citizens, who happen to be the most vulnerable group when it comes to COVID. This is like selling Girl Scout cookies outside a diabetes clinic. But I’m glad to see the church welcoming prostitutes, as Jesus taught us to do. Especially during this holy week.”

Given Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch’s decidedly pro-vaxx stance, and the intense safety protocols he put in place for his staffers, it does seem unlikely that Carlson would be able to slip under the radar. But back to Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls…

