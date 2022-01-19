Despite being hailed as a hero of the common man, Tucker Carlson went on an unhinged rant against the homeless during his Fox News show on Tuesday night. In a heartless diatribe, the conservative anchor referred to America’s homeless population as “beggars,” “anti-social parasites,” and “crackheads,” which as loud of a racist dogwhistle as it gets. Bemoaning nationwide initiatives to help find housing for the homeless, Carlson blasted liberal leaders for making America look like… Calcutta?

“Everywhere, at every intersection, there are beggars,” Carlson ranted. “This is what we used to imagine India was like. But this is not Calcutta. This is New York and San Francisco and Austin, Texas. So the question is, what happened? And the short answer is our leaders did this.”

Tucker Carlson says homeless peoples should have their tents hauled to landfills and told to "get a job or leave" pic.twitter.com/mYkShVD6pi — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 19, 2022

Via Mediaite:

He noted Seattle allocated just $10 million to its small business stabilization fund meant to prevent companies from going bankrupt during Covid lockdown. “So the city’s priorities could not be clearer than that. You lavish money on the least productive, most anti-social parasites in our society and then you punish Americans who work for a living. Got it?”

After Carlson’s unhinged rant hit Twitter, the reactions were swift as people dragged the Fox News commentator for his heartless view on the homeless that many pointed out flies in the face of Carlson’s supposed Christian values. There were also numerous mentions of his callousness towards American veterans who are often among the homeless population.

You can see the reactions to Tucker below:

Tough words coming from a trust fund punk who was adopted on 3rd base and thinks he hit a home run when he crossed home plate. This treason weasel knows nothing on having to earn your way. https://t.co/OshwEnOC8X — A7F16AFVet (@F16Vet) January 19, 2022

Tucker Carlson essentially called for a genocide against the homeless on his show last night and no one is freaking out the appropriate amount imo — Classically Foley (@chatroomgirl) January 19, 2022

Except for that pesky data that 3/4 of the homeless population are not drug users and a big chunk of homeless Americans are veterans. But Tucker Carlson doesn’t care about facts. https://t.co/aKBaaMNCSC — Ellis Crane (@Ellis_Crane) January 19, 2022

Love to see the good Christian values on display!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/OhvZS8NrOG — Victoria (@momjeandream) January 19, 2022

Champion of the working class Tucker Carlson dehumanizing people without homes. Turns out populism for the economically anxious doesnt extend to the homeless but they're 40% black so of course Tucker hates them. pic.twitter.com/yWq4chlbJy — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) January 19, 2022

Lol remember when “compassionate conservatism” used to be a thing? https://t.co/hV0ZSDgwQZ — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 19, 2022

Tucker Carlson's war on homeless people is one of the ugliest crusades I've seen on tv — Sandra N. (@SandraHelena39) January 19, 2022

Cucker Tarlson wants homeless to leave the country. Hm. Who he wants to leave;

1) wants veterans w/health issues

2) families w/no money

3) working poor

4) opioid addicts created by Big Pharma

5) mentally ill

6) abandoned children

No Cucker, you leave!https://t.co/MlzrGqVtoS — NanaG 🐶🐾☕🪡 (@quiltsbypagan) January 19, 2022

I genuinely don’t get how anyone can *not* think that an hour of this stuff, night after night, from people like these, beamed into millions of Americans’ homes, isn’t one of the main reasons why America – and especially American politics – is in such a mess right now. https://t.co/7RiIKsA4AF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 19, 2022

(Via Mediaite)