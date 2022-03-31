One year ago, shortly after news broke that the Justice Department had spent several months investigating Matt Gaetz for allegedly having sex with a minor, the Florida congressman sat down for a truly bizarre interview with Tucker Carlson (which is saying a lot).

While blowing off the charges against him as total bullsh*t, Gaetz dragged the Fox News host into his scandalous antics by reminding Carlson that he and the missus had once had dinner with Gaetz and a female friend of his, saying “You’ll remember her.” Carlson claimed to have no recollection of this person, and later described the entire exchange as “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted” (which is also saying a lot).

Wow. Back from commercial, Tucker Carlson proclaims that the interview he just conducted with Gaetz was "one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted." pic.twitter.com/85Fnyv4Km9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2021

Following the interview, Gaetz was essentially exiled from Fox News, with one staffer telling The Daily Beast that “Gaetz is going to be excommunicado for a while” at the time. Well, “a while” appears to mean one year—to the date.

On Wednesday, to commemorate that eventful tête-à-tête, Carlson welcomed Gaetz back onto his show for what Raw Story deemed a “triumphant return.” Ironically, Gaetz’s segment followed one in which Carlson accused the Walt Disney Co. of “sexualizing” kids and acting like a “sex offender.” Which made the segue into Gaetz all the smoother…

Matt Gaetz reappears on Fox during tonight’s episode of Tucker. This comes after a previous segment where Tucker suggested that Disney was behaving like a “sex offender” pic.twitter.com/XImRf8aKSf — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2022

Of course, Carlson—top-notch journalist that he is—made sure to address the elephant in the room with Gaetz, even if he did downplay it as something related to the congressman’s “personal life,” which he didn’t want to ask him about because “it’s not my business.” What he did ask, though, was whether Gaetz expected to officially be charged with any crimes. To which Gaetz responded: