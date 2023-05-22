Tucker Carlson has his whole future ahead of him. It’s been almost a month since Fox News kicked their biggest star to the curb, and while it’s still unknown what got him canned, Tucker at least has a tentative idea of where he’ll go next: Twitter. That may require him to duke it out with his old bosses, who still have him under contract through January of 2025, so he may need something to do in the meantime. Whatever it is, it isn’t (thankfully) running for president.

As per Mediaite, a political action committee was announced last week called “Draft Tucker PAC,” which seeks to encourage Carlson to get in the race for highest leader in the land. An ad for it is even set to run on Newsmax.

https://twitter.com/DrafttuckerPAC/status/1659353182106009603

Well, Tucker isn’t having it. He sent a cease and desist to the PAC, telling them to give up because he’s not running.

“It has come to Mr. Carlson’s attention that you are soliciting contributions and donor contact information from the public by representing that the funds will be used to draft Mr. Tucker to run for President in 2024,” wrote Carlson’s lawyer Harmeet Dhillon in the letter. She then poured cold water all over their dreams:

“Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters … If you do not immediately cease and desist your efforts to solicit money to ‘draft’ Mr. Carlson, we will use every legal means at our disposal to vindicate his rights and protect his supporters from these misrepresentations.”

Dhillon also called the PAC’s fundraising efforts a “waste of your time and the money of every donor to your committee.”

Note that Dhillon didn’t say Tucker will never ran for president. In the letter she twice made sure to write that he’s not running in 2024. After all, that slot is reserved for the former president he secretly hated, at least in the waning days of 2020. Don’t rule out a Tucker Carlson/Greg Gutfeld ticket in 2028.

(Via Mediaite)