Tucker Carlson has been off the airwaves for nearly two weeks, and there’s a chance his absence will last a lot longer. Fox News, which abruptly canned him late last month, could very well keep him on exclusive contract until January 2025. If they do, that means he can’t nip off to Newsmax or create his own rival media company. Another Fox News alum, Megyn Kelly, recently advised him to fight back. Reportedly he’s already thinking of doing just that.

A source described as a “close Carlson friend” told Axios that the guy who’s introduced millions of viewers to white supremacist conspiracy theories has been plotting his revenge on the downlow, telling people, “I want to get this done quiet and clean.”

But now he’s allegedly thinking of something more aggressive. “We’re going from peacetime to Defcon 1,” said Carlson’s friend. “His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom.”

Another source told Axios that Carlson “knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map.”

Carlson has keep a low profile since his unexpected — and still unexplained — termination. He initially told reporters things were “going great” and that he finally had time to spend with the wife. A few days after, he released a cryptic video in which he called the media “stupid” and dropped what sounded like ominous dog-whistles for his base.

So you might see Tucker sooner rather than later. For now, enjoy the silence.

(Via Axios)