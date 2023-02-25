Remember when Tulsi Gabbard ran for the Democratic presidential ticket only three years ago? A lot has changed. Despite supporting eventual winner Joe Biden, she soon drifted quickly rightward. By the time she formally ditched the Democratic Party and started subbing on Tucker Carlson’s nightly Fox News show, few were surprised. And yet it’s still a bit of a shock to hear her airing Hitler comments that are too out-there even for Jesse Watters.

Tulsi Gabbard on Fox just now: Biden efforts to hire women, minorities, LGBT+ etc for top administration roles makes him just like Hitler. (she actually said this on live television not 10 minutes ago) pic.twitter.com/XSFGrz4GGU — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 25, 2023

Gabbard went on Watters’ show so they could both rant against the Biden administration’s commitment to having a diverse staff. Watters said he was a “little tired of the diversity stuff.” Gabbard effectively told him to hold her beer.

Gabbard said their commitment to “identity politics” was one of the reasons she left the Democratic Party. She then paraphrased Republicans’ favorite MLK quote, saying that “we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin, but based on our character.”

And then she compared the Biden team’s diversity practices to the Nazis, who were, of course, famous for embracing other ethnicities:

“They are proud to be judging people, hiring people, selecting people based on race, and let’s be clear how serious of a problem this is. It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes, and, where do we see that connection? Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler. This should be something that is sickening and alarming to every single Democrat and every single American. We have seen where this, uh, philosophy can lead.”

Even Watters wasn’t having it, asking her, “You are saying the focus on genetics is in a way similar to what was going on in Germany?”

“You look at the core values and core principles of Adolf Hitler and Nazism what is it based on? It’s based on genetics this philosophy of geneticism and discriminating based on their genes,” she replied. “When they are standing there, saying we are proud to be selecting people solely based on race, that is alarming to men so many levels. You see them oh we we going to select someone based on their race, based on their gender, these immutable characteristics that we are born with, this goes against, again, the very vision our founders had for us.”