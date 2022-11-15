A month after dropping the extremely unsurprising “bombshell” that she’s left the Democratic Party, former Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has officially joined Fox News as a paid contributor. Not only that, but Gabbard kicked off her new stint by filling in for Tucker Carlson on Monday night thanks to the two of them having almost identical political views. As for how that’s possible if Gabbard was a Democrat, well, to put it bluntly she was barely one.

When Gabbard left the party, it wasn’t exactly a shocking decision to anyone who closely followed her proximity to MAGA views and Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton took things even further by famously insinuating (without specifically naming her) that Gabbard is a Russian asset, so her jump to Fox News is yet another predictable move. Via Los Angeles Times:

A representative for the conservative-leaning cable channel confirmed Gabbard signed a deal Monday and will start appearing on its programs next week. Gabbard, 41, pursued the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. But she has been distancing herself from the party ever since and has appeared as a frequent guest on Fox News, including its most-watched shows, “The Five” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Following the reveal that Gabbard and Fox News finally put a ring on their relationship, the reactions on Twitter all had a very similar theme: Who didn’t see this coming? Gabbard has been a frequent guest on Tucker Carlson’s show and didn’t hesitate to hop on the “anti-woke” bandwagon. The only thing surprising is that this didn’t happen sooner.

You can see the reactions to Gabbard joining Fox News below:

I am shocked. Shocked, I say! https://t.co/7oqWuJkhpE — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 15, 2022

You saw this coming a mile away. Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid contributor. pic.twitter.com/x3vg3aSQJb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 15, 2022

It's the job she lobbied for since the start of the Trump Admin. @TulsiGabbard's motivations were clear long ago https://t.co/tDEFW6Pl5E — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) November 15, 2022

L

O

FUCKING

Lhttps://t.co/Q4cclhdx5u — Deanna McDonald (@deannagmcdonald) November 15, 2022

BTW @TulsiGabbard is "a former Democrat" – and always has been https://t.co/eT4ZdI1Ekm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 15, 2022

Thing that literally everybody predicted would happen happens https://t.co/9sAcle5hxA — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) November 15, 2022

I called it months ago. DeSantis VP next. https://t.co/fbpyBKPeim — Jordan (@JordanChariton) November 15, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard hosting Tucker Carlson is the moment the tips of the horseshoe came together, kissed, and made sweet sweet love. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 15, 2022

