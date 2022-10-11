After years of aligning herself with the likes of Tucker Carlson, and more recently being touted as a potential running mate for Donald Trump, former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has announced she’s leaving the Democratic Party. Gabbard, who has been a vocal supporter of Vladimir Putin, blasted her former party over a predictable list of grievances including “wokeness” and “anti-white racism.” In short, the type of things you’d expect a Republican to say.

Via ABC News:

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” Gabbard said on Twitter.

Despite being a member, Gabbard has been a vocal critic of the Democratic Party over the years, so her resignation is not exactly a surprise. She’s repeatedly aligned herself with Republicans on anti-trans initiatives, anti-abortion bills, and again, pushing Russian propaganda.

As news of Gabbard’s resignation spread across social media, the reactions were overwhelmingly divided into two camps: “What took you so long?” and “Good riddance.” In fact, at the time of this writing, “She’s a Russian” was trending on Twitter.

You can see reactions to Gabbard leaving the Democratic Party below:

Wait, Tulsi Gabbard was a Democrat? — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 11, 2022

I mean, I guess all three people who didn’t know Tulsi Gabbard was a Russian agent know now? — Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft) October 11, 2022

Hey @HillaryClinton, girl Tulsi Gabbard is out here proving you right again. How does it feel to always be right about everything? — I Smoked Death Con 3 (@BlackKnight10k) October 11, 2022

Noted Republican Tulsi Gabbard Has Left The Democratic Party — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2022

How I found out that Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/vXZ54W5p3b — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 11, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard announcing she's not a Democrat is like Trump announcing he doesn't have a library card. Yeah. We know. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) October 11, 2022

Tulsi is who we thought she was. https://t.co/dR4w0sMKr8 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 11, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard announcing she is leaving the Democratic Party is like calling an ex who dumped you years ago to tell them that you want to break up. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 11, 2022

Remember when Hillary Clinton said there was a Russian asset without saying anyone’s name and Tulsi Gabbard immediately freaked out. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) October 11, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard quitting the Democrat Party is like Herschel Walker quitting the FBI. — The Smite⚡️ (@7Veritas4) October 11, 2022

