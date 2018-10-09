One Mother’s #HimToo Post Supporting Brett Kavanaugh Became A Strange Twitter Meme

10.09.18 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Memes are good for many things: blowing off steam, finding humor in hopeless situations, or maybe standing up to power. The latest big meme trend checks off all the boxes. But one that captured Twitter’s attention Monday night had a couple unusual twists, which wound up revealing a strange and, in the Trump-era, all-too-common family drama.

It began with a random woman’s tweet. In the wake of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings — in which the Supreme Court nominee-turned-Justice was accused of sexual misconduct — a woman who tweeted under the handle @BlueStarNavyMom3, decided to take his side. Sometime Sunday, she posted a picture of her young adult son, dressed in the an all-white sailor’s get-up. It read:

“This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo”

This didn’t go over well with social media, once enough people caught wind of it. Twitter has overflown with parodies. They tend to take one of two tacks: loopy send-up (usually with the same text and a ridiculous picture) or savage, angry satire. The woman has since deleted her account, but no one was sure if the person tweeting it was sincere.

But the story has more twists. Another one of her sons, one Jon Hanson, apparently took to Twitter to call out his mom and defend/laugh at his brother.

