As the summer comes to a close, it’s time for families to prepare for their kids to go back to school. And by prepare, they really mean “hire someone else to do it for very little money and practically no incentives.” Yes, parents need to work too! But they also need to pay someone else a living wage in order to do the work of several different roles (teacher, housekeeper, etc.), and believe it or not, there are people out there who simply don’t care about providing a stable or even “nice” work environment for people who are just trying to make ends meet.

One person, in particular, made a post on Facebook searching for a nanny who not only has a master’s degree, but also needs to bring their own snacks (the pantry is locked during the day!) and educational materials (they don’t have those at home!). All this, for the reasonable price of $18 a day. Sounds like a dream job for anyone who wants to be miserable and broke:

School is starting again, and that means we once again need a nanny! Please read ALL of these requirements. You need to have a master’s degree or higher so that our 5-yo and 7-yo will be intellectually challenged. (No, your “bachelor of english” doesn’t mean you’re smart! Sorry!) You must be between 24-28 years of age to keep up with the activity level of our kiddos. And please plan to have your own housing, don’t assume you will be staying with us Yes, we have extra room, but the privilege is earned, not assumed. We need you from 7am8:30am and 3:00pm-6:00pm every weekday, and the pay will be $18 daily. Plan to bring “snacks” or other food for the kiddos as our cabinets will be locked during the day while we work. You will also need to bring educational materials such as workbooks as we do not keep anything like this at home. Thanks!

The post made the rounds on Twitter, where users were rightfully dragging whoever expects that much work for less than $20 a day.

$18 a day and a Master's Degree is the requirement? lmao. https://t.co/XARaAlt3Wa — Anna *Fuck the 2nd Amendment* Fragmin (@annafragmin) August 11, 2022

Why the fuck is the word “snacks” in quotation marks? https://t.co/oCtHl37JIC — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 11, 2022

They’re so cheap THEY ARE DEMANDING YOU BRING SNACKS FOR YOURSELF AND THEIR CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/Uq8kAr8ptA — BHunt44 (@BHUNT4486) August 11, 2022

$18 a day sounds bad enough but breaking that down over the 4.5 hour day, you're looking to pay a nanny, teacher, and caterer $4/hr (not each).

You can work fast food for 3x that. Add to that "our cabinets will be locked during the day while we work" and you can fuck right off. https://t.co/2ezVjhqCT3 — Jesus Weeps Still (@MassDaddy) August 11, 2022

For $18 a day you too can spend $50 a day on food and educational materials for my child! We're here to help you increase your Master's Degree debt, while you're here to make sure our 5-yo gets full ride scholarships! https://t.co/GMwjO2MNYo — Shadyshiba.eth (@ShadyShiba_) August 11, 2022

We require a masters degree and we will give you $18 a day. Devastated I can’t yet apply. https://t.co/CXTRw23JXx — // Dàn Hôwèlls // ⎕ 🥾🌍 🇺🇦🖕🇷🇺 (@LDNDAN) August 11, 2022

I think my favorite thing is the $18 a day. Not only is that an insultingly low pay for 4 hours of work in an 11 hour period where you can't really have another job, but they're so cheap they couldn't even go as high as $20. Like they're gonna hand you a 20 an ask for change — vaxxed up turnt up (@RoosedInstitute) August 11, 2022

Their follow up will be "nobody wants to work anymore" https://t.co/NyDQ5Ojj4v — George Grella (@gtra1n) August 10, 2022

Privilege is one hell of a drug https://t.co/EBo41AkjFF — Shahid Buttar for Change (@ShahidForChange) August 11, 2022

I be so ready to leave sometimes my nanny requirements simply read 1. Won’t murder my child* *willing to negotiate https://t.co/lGqZEOOCqG — Funches is in KC Aug 11-13 (@RonFunches) August 11, 2022

Some people insisted that this must be a joke, while others confirmed that this actually a very common requirement of Facebook moms looking for babysitters! Just scrolling through Facebook, there are posts of moms looking for inexpensive nannies who can also cook, clean, and even give massages (?). Another post requests an English speaker who can also teach the kids a second language, and also is a “Trump Fan.”

So many to choose from pic.twitter.com/e1aCBrgZhc — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) August 11, 2022

Never underestimate the power of some people to be so out of touch with reality they are paying $18 a day to have someone watch their own tiny children. And never underestimate the power of the internet to drag them for it!