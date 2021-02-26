On Thursday Twitter announced an exciting new feature on their 15-year-old social media service. No, they didn’t finally add an edit option so you could fix inane typos or random autocorrects. Instead, they’re creating what they call “Super Follows,” in which users can put certain tweets behind a paywall, charging others to read it. It’s…an interesting idea. That is to say, it was instantly mocked, in part for sounding way too close to OnlyFans and Patron, which at least promise more than 240 written-out characters.

But let’s go back to what’s most enraging people about it: that Twitter top brass thought of ripping off another platform’s idea before giving users the thing they want. That is, again, the edit function. People have been clamoring that for ages, perhaps as long as the service has been around — which is to say, since 2006. (They’ve also begged Jack Dorsey to kick off all of the Nazis, though to his credit he has kicked a good chunk of them off. So props where it’s due.)

When news of the “Super Follows” broke, it wasn’t long before everyone had this same complaint.

RIP TWITTER we got literal only fans before an edit button😭 pic.twitter.com/stOqsxTkLY — literally (@kadeeeen_) February 25, 2021

Those that weren’t complaining about the dearth of edit options were making jokes about OnlyFans.

So, as usual, the best way to use Twitter was to make Twitter. Nature indeed is healing.