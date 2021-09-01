Twitter officially launched its new Super Follows feature on Wednesday, and predictably, it’s getting roasted on Twitter. Announced earlier in the year, the new feature will allow users to charge their followers a monthly subscription fee for access to exclusive tweets. However, the feature is not open to everybody, and naturally, Twitter will be taking a cut. Via Variety:

Users will be given 97% of the revenue generated from the monetized features after in-app purchase fees. However, once an individual user makes $50,000 in lifetime earnings from Twitter, the company will take 20%. To become eligible for the Super Follows waitlist, a user needs to have at least 10,000 followers, be 18 years old and have tweeted 25 times in the last 30 days.

So far, the reaction to Super Follows has been not great. The official Super Follows account is getting pelted with insults comparing the feature to OnlyFans but for Twitter as users scoff at the idea of paying for tweets.

new onlyfans is here https://t.co/oe9sewFaMZ — Pari² (@comfypari) September 1, 2021

Please tell me y’all aren’t going to start paying for tweets now. https://t.co/FQGqhSCMc7 — jason (@ThatHarrBear) September 1, 2021

Y'all done "how is this app free" yourselves into paid subscriptions… https://t.co/K3XYwYVwiZ — Plantain Princess 🇬🇩 (@WelISpokenToken) September 1, 2021

You have lost your mind dear Twitter…

🤦‍♂️ — SaeculumRomanum (@SRomanum) September 1, 2021

Imagine needing a tweet THIS badly. https://t.co/bvhkF4neI3 — Erik Childress (@EriktheMovieman) September 1, 2021

OnlyBirds — 🐌 xBytez (Marvin)  (@xBytezz) September 1, 2021

According to Variety, “iOS users in the U.S. and Canada can Super Follow select accounts starting Wednesday, and the feature will roll out globally in the next few weeks,” but it’ll be interesting to see if users actually start plunking down for tweets or the reactions are a sign that your average Twitter user just don’t think that bird is ready to fly.

Get it?

Because of the logo.

It’s a very subtle joke.

(Via Variety)