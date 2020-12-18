Twitter is a tough place to exist in even the best of times, but according to a report the company is trying to make everyone using the social media site to remember that actual humans exist behind all those avatars. Well, mostly.

According to Mashable, Twitter is testing a feature that will show you some mutual interests in a window below what you may fire off at a random stranger with a bad take on the social media site.

Exclusive: Twitter tests "humanization prompts" in effort to reduce toxic replies https://t.co/W8Cs4aycRY pic.twitter.com/6Jx73HiFv8 — Mashable (@mashable) December 17, 2020

The intent is to make you think twice about roasting a human with a bad opinion because you both like, you know, cats or something.

The company began testing a new feature, dubbed humanization prompts, on Thursday with the goal of improving conversational health on the platform. As part of the test, some Twitter users will be presented with the shared interests and mutual followers of the accounts they’re replying to. In other words, humanization prompts aim to not-so-subtly point out what Twitter users have in common. But don’t be surprised if you personally don’t see the prompts. The test will only go into effect for approximately 10 percent of English-speaking Android users.

Fittingly, that Mashable tweet had some pretty funny responses in the replies about some of the weirdness that may come from knowing mutual interests among your sworn internet enemies.

“You and Chad both follow the Topics Proud Boys, Holahoax, and GOP. pic.twitter.com/9FvNVyLZbb — Dr Nancy Drew (@DrNancyDrew) December 17, 2020

“You have things in common. You and user8383492 both follow ISIS, QAnon, and neo-nazi accounts” https://t.co/bM0haSzzt4 — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) December 18, 2020

when im about to send a death threat to a nazi but i find out we both like dogs https://t.co/l9QXdiFwcP pic.twitter.com/XYAgZQ9Cvm — an actual goblin (@gobloid3) December 18, 2020

Some think this kind of thing may just end up being weaponized, anyway.

I'm just going to use this to target my toxic replies more accurately, such as "wow Maria, your dog would be disappointed in you for this take" https://t.co/fB3V7HwGop — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) December 18, 2020

The most common response to all this is that Twitter should simply get rid of abusive users of the platform and better protect users from Nazis and trolls, rather than encourage them to just play nice with others. But perhaps that’s more difficult than using some algorithms to discover that most people like dogs.

[via Mashable]