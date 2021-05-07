Uproxx/Shutterstock
Viral

Twitter Has A New ‘Tip Jar’ Function That’s Gotten A Lot Of Reaction From Users

TwitterContributing Writer

Over the years Twitter has made a lot of changes and added new features, some of which it felt not many people were actually clamoring for. But the latest add is certainly interesting: a “tip jar” function that lets people pay others through the social media app, presumably for having good tweets.

Twitter announced the Tip Jar function on Thursday with, as you might expect, a few tweets.

The feature is pretty simple: you can pay people directly through Twitter, using a payment app like Venmo or PayPal. In many ways it’s similar to Patreon or other ways that writers have monetized their work, and as Twitter is often a big part of that work it’s the next logical step in said monetization.

There was a lot of reaction to the news, starting with people who were excited to see that it was enabled on their accounts.

And many saw it as an opportunity to finally cash in on some good tweets.

Or, perhaps, finally log off for good.

The feature was being rolled out slowly starting on Thursday, but some users started to have some concerns right away. Starting with the fact that, according to some users, your address could actually be sent to the person you tip if you’re not careful which payment app you use.

That part is apparently being worked on by Twitter, but it did make for a new round of people making jokes about it, of course.

Topics: #TwitterTags:

Around The Web

×