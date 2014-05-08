Two Univ. Of Georgia Students Post Craigslist Ad Seeking Hit Man To Injure Them So They Can Avoid Finals

#Craigslist
05.08.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

I can’t recall the last college final I took, but I’m sure I studied for it by not opening my textbook until four hours before the exam began, because “I can totally wing this, guys. Don’t worry.” (I’ve been a college freshman for 57 years now.) I hated finals then almost as much as I hate paying $50,000 in loans now, so I appreciate the effort a pair of University of Georgia students put into getting out of them.

That brings us to the job section of Craigslist, where I found this little gem: Two University of Georgia students seeking someone to run them over with a car. However, they clearly state that they don’t want to die, they just want to be “injured enough” to have a valid excuse to not take their final exams. They round off their request with, “Please do not kill.” (Via)

The compensation:

FAAAAKKKKEEEEEE? Possibly. But just as likely: Georgia.

Flagpole via Campus Reform

Around The Web

TOPICS#Craigslist
TAGSCOLLEGE STUDENTScraigslistcraigslist adsHIT MAN

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP