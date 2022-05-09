The cutest and bravest good boy in Ukraine is over there saving lives every day, and he’s finally receiving the recognition that he deserves for fighting Putin-led atrocities. And hopefully some treats, too.

All due credit for a job well done is going out to a Jack Russell terrier named Patron, who has been out on the field with minesweepers since the Russian invasion began. All told, he’s busted over 200 explosive devices, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought Patron out (as revealed in the above USA Today video) to recognize his devoted work in front of the whole world.

The BBC notes that Patron has been hailed as a “a national hero, a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance against Russia,” and Zelenskyy recognized the precious pup as “wonderful little sapper Patron.” He’s only two-and-a-half years old, but he’s getting it done, and look at that wagging tail! Patron also proudly posed atop a pile of neutralized explosives, and the world could really use some more frequent good news like this.

Patron deserves all of the belly rubs. There’s no word on whether he got those from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was also on hand for the weekend ceremony. Ukrainian grandmas and dogs: we don’t deserve ’em.

