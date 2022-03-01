The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to plenty of well-informed outrage over Vladimir Putin’s apparent desire to head back to 19th century imperialism. Some have spread the word about how Vladimir Putin allegedly poisons rivals without even batting an eye, and some captured Russian POWs revealed that they weren’t even told the truth about their mission and were essentially led astray by the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stood his ground, refusing to be evacuated by the U.S. and insisting that the fight is on the ground. Zelenskyy, who’s a bit of a Jon Stewart, has gone on to give an emotion-stirring speech to the European Union while also being held out in lighter contexts, including a DWTS stint and being a voice of Paddington, but today on CNN, another hero surfaced while Russian troops continued to advance towards high targets in Ukraine.

As tweeted by CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, here’s an incredible portrait of courage.

A grandmother and retired economist tells @clarissaward she learned how to make Molotov cocktails using Google. "Let those Russian sh*ts come here," she says. "We are ready to greet them." pic.twitter.com/t3URCCdkD6 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 28, 2022

Mediaite highlighted how CNN’s Clarissa Ward interviewed a Ukranian grandmother (and retired economist), Raisa Smatko, who showed off the molotov cocktails that she made after doing some internet searches. “Google helped,” Smatko declared. She also had a word for Putin’s troops: “Let those Russian sh*ts come here. We are ready to greet them…. We will beat them.”

Smatko is standing firm. “I believe in our Ukraine,” she declared. “I believe in Ukrainian people.” And the world is standing behind Ukranian grandmothers like Smatko.

My Ukrainian grandma believed wholeheartedly in helping others, and especially in feeding people (though she was honestly a menace in the kitchen). She'd absolutely be there ladling soup and/or tossing a Molotov cocktail if she was around — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) March 1, 2022

I’m old enough to be someone’s grandma. Still have a fairly decent throwing arm, if the Ukrainian grandmas need back up throwing Molotov cocktails at Russian tanks. — Josephine 🇺🇦🌻 (@Inklizard22) February 28, 2022

Don’t f*ck with Ukrainian grandmas. She almost cracks their near the end but then gathers the strength to compose herself and maintain her brave face. These people are terrified but courageous. Hats off to them. Praying that she doesn’t have to use those Molotovs. — Mina London (@Mina_Esq) February 28, 2022

This woman has more courage in one hand than the entire right wing Trump party including

.@TuckerCarlson and .@seanhannity. — mwy (@wreddpepper) February 28, 2022

Amazing. People here throwing fits because they have to wear a mask, supposedly defending their freedoms and here’s a woman actually defending her freedom. Ukraine is becoming a model for us all. — David (@david_llanes26) March 1, 2022

