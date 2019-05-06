Getty Image

Everyone is familiar with UNO, the popular card game in which players match colors and numbers in a discard pile with the goal of playing all of the cards in their hand. The rules of UNO are fairly simple and straightforward, but people still get very competitive with the game, particularly when it comes to the savage Draw 4 Wild Card.

As such, many have taken to following the rules a little loosey-goosey over the years, and some people have taken to implementing a so-called “house move” that allows a player who just got slapped with a Draw 4 to play a Draw 2 — so that the next person has to draw six cards.

Over the weekend, UNO took to Twitter to remind fans of the game that this move is still NO BUENO. “If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped,” the official UNO account tweeted. “You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it.”

If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO pic.twitter.com/wOegca4r0h — UNO (@realUNOgame) May 4, 2019

Technically, you can play the game however the hell you want in the privacy of your own home — but the reminder still caused outrage among UNO fans who were not amused by the interjection.