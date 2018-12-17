UPS Store Was Forced To Delete A Tweet After Making A Sad Holiday Joke

Getty Image

Brands such as Wendy’s and MoonPie have enviable social media followings thanks to clever, irreverent tweets that engage with consumers in ways we’ve never seen before. As a result, other brands are attempting to copy the formula to … well, shall we say, mixed results. Case in point, on Sunday UPS Store — the go-to chain of business centers that can help with everything from shipping and mailbox services to printing and shredding — made an error in judgement with a tweet intended to be a joke.

“If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole you can leave it with us. We do shredding,” read the tweet.

Twitter

While not exactly offensive, per se, the tweet wasn’t received very well online, and it didn’t help that a few users who complained were met with the same canned responses, below.

Sorry to hear that you are frustrated. We would be glad to help with your concerns. Please provide further details including any tracking numbers, your full address and phone number in a direct message. Then my team and I can provide you with the best assistance. – ^DC https://t.co/ujZPVLwRra — The UPS Store (@TheUPSStore) December 17, 2018

Sorry to hear that you may be having an issue or frustration with us. We would be glad to help you with your concern. Could you please provide additional details including any tracking numbers, your full address, and phone number in a direct message? Thanks – ^DC https://t.co/ujZPVLwRra — The UPS Store (@TheUPSStore) December 17, 2018

By Monday afternoon however, the tweet had fully gone viral, and eventually, UPS Store deleted it. But because nothing on the internet ever fully disappears, plenty of people were quick to grab screenshots so that the error in judgement would live on forever in infamy.