UPS Store Was Forced To Delete A Tweet After Making A Sad Holiday Joke

Brands such as Wendy’s and MoonPie have enviable social media followings thanks to clever, irreverent tweets that engage with consumers in ways we’ve never seen before. As a result, other brands are attempting to copy the formula to … well, shall we say, mixed results. Case in point, on Sunday UPS Store — the go-to chain of business centers that can help with everything from shipping and mailbox services to printing and shredding — made an error in judgement with a tweet intended to be a joke.
“If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole you can leave it with us. We do shredding,” read the tweet.
While not exactly offensive, per se, the tweet wasn’t received very well online, and it didn’t help that a few users who complained were met with the same canned responses, below.
By Monday afternoon however, the tweet had fully gone viral, and eventually, UPS Store deleted it. But because nothing on the internet ever fully disappears, plenty of people were quick to grab screenshots so that the error in judgement would live on forever in infamy.
