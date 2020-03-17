Vanessa Hudgens Is Very Sorry For Her Very Bad Coronavirus Take

Vanessa Hudgens is apologizing for a viral video in which the High School Musical actress says she “respects” the coronavirus, but she doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal because people die all of the time. It, uh, it wasn’t great. Via THR:

During the clip, Hudgens, who is looking directly at the camera, responds to shutdown orders that some — including President Donald Trump — have said could last as long as July or August. “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit,” she said of a potential quarantine to her 38.4 million followers. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Hudgens ended the video by saying, “I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now?” which is a bit of understatement because the clip immediately went viral after it was shared by journalist Yashar Ali who called the actress’ remarks “horrible and heartless,” which prompted an intense backlash on social media.

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

After seeing her name Trending on Twitter — she made it all the way to #1 in the U.S. — Hudgens quickly tossed up a new Instagram Live video that didn’t give big ups to the coronavirus as she urged her 38 million followers to treat the situation seriously:

“I realize that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. it’s a crazy, crazy, time, and I am at home and I am in lockdown and I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too; in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. Stay inside y’all.”

Staying inside is obviously the best advice right now, but if you’re Vanessa Hudgens, taking a social media break might not be a bad idea, too. Just as a precaution.

