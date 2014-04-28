VH1’s ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’ Ad Has A Unique Anti-Bullying Message

Kids should be teased. At least a little. Otherwise, they’ll turn into perfectly coddled little angels who want a gold star every time they don’t die while playing tee ball, and other stuff William Shatner probably said on $#*! My Dad Says. Beside, one day, the bullied will get their payback, when they become their former bully’s well-paid boss. Or so VH1’s “Revenge of the Nerds” ad would have you believe.
I think it’s pretty funny. Then again, I don’t have a stick up my bum.
If someone posts this on your Facebook Feed, you have my permission to delete them, or tell them to go straight to hell, or slowly and carefully explain to them why this video does nothing to solve the horrible and widespread bullying problem that affects so many young kids today. It’s amazing that this video was even produced, much less is being spread around like it’s actually a “good message” for the youth of today… (Via)
VH1’s ad is a weird twist on the “It Gets Better” series: “things don’t seem great now, but don’t worry, nerd, eventually you’ll be the one in charge.” It might not be a great message, but at least it’s more honest and likely to happen than BAN BULLYING FOREVER, no matter how many dumb episodes of dumb Glee are devoted to its eradication.
I bet all those teenage bullies who watch VH1 are really going to be affected by that ad.
But the biggest bully in my class in high school now owns several businesses and i have done nothing with my life. I’m gonna send in a formal complaint to VH1 now.
The kid who’s being whipped with towels reminds me of Lena Dunham for some reason.
same bra size.
Nah, most losers are losers for life.
Straight from the source.
Many of the former nerds I knew are doing quite well for themselves, or are very happy in careers in things like medicine, science or education, but none of them are powerful CEO types. It’s been my experience that the people who rise to the top in most corporations are the aggressive, ultra-competitive, type-As. I’m not saying they’re all former jocks or anything, but they’re generally the type of person who likes to win, and is never happy unless they’re achieving more. Being really smart is helpful, but brilliant people with timid, passive natures don’t tend to become CEOs.
Also, I wish we could get pass the stereotype that all popular kids are stupid and all unpopular kids are smart. Not every football player or cheerleader is a semi-literate moron, and not every kid getting wedgies is the next Steve jobs. Lots of kids get bullied because of physical attributes, cultural differences, poor social skills, or passive personalities that make them an easy target, being smart often has nothing to do with it.
Mostly sociopaths.
It’s important to teach kids to carry a chip on your shoulder, do good things for petty selfish reasons, and revenge is always justified.
It actually is though
Bullying is how kids teach other kids to stop doing things that aren’t socially acceptable.