Victoria Jackson: A Comprehensive Timeline Of A Descent Into Madness

Victoria Jackson turns 55 tomorrow, but most of us would like to fondly remember her as the bubbly blonde 20-something Saturday Night Live castmember with nice gams. Unfortunately, that’s not how most of us will ultimately remember her, because in the years since SNL Jackson has become a frothing, high-pitched mouthpiece for the extreme right-wing Tea Party crowd, so much so that even level-headed Tea Partiers (if that’s even a thing) make the finger-twirling motion to the side of their heads when her name comes up.
But why? How did such a (somewhat) promising young comedian end up spiraling into insanity? I decided to do some investigating and put together this comprehensive timeline in an attempt to solve the mystery.
Early Life:
Victoria Jackson was born in Miami, Florida — which, in retrospect, says a lot right there — in 1959 to a bible-thumping family. Her father was a gymnastics coach so she participated in gymnastics throughout her childhood — a talent which would obviously make its way into her act once she found fame. She was a cheerleader and homecoming queen as a teenager and attended the Florida Bible College, which is not exactly an auspicious way to start a comedy career. After graduating, Jackson moved to Hollywood where performed as a stand up comic, landing regular gigs on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson before getting hired to Saturday Night Live.
1986-1992: Saturday Night Live
Jackson was most well known for her Weekend Update appearances alongside fellow right-winger Dennis Miller (and eventually, Kevin Nealon). She’s actually most most known for her Weekend Update appearances wearing tiny cabaret shorts doing song and dance numbers, but since I’m held to Yahoo!’s lording over SNL clips, here’s one of her investigating terrorism in Central Park, ironically:
I have searched the internet far and wide and cannot find any record of this, but — although Jackson was not yet into politics — I swear I’ve heard cast stories from during her tenure at SNL which claim that she would often get preachy with the other cast members, even handing out bibles. Again since I can’t confirm anything, this is just rumor mill stuff. If anyone can help me out in the comments, I’ll update.
1989: Starred in UHF
During her tenure at Saturday Night Live, Jackson appeared in cult favorite UHF starring Weird Al Yankovic. This was probably one of the bigger moments in her career, and she even apparently dated Yankovic for a brief time between her first marriage to Nisan Evantoff (which also ended in 1990) and second, current marriage to Paul Wessel in 1992. Alas, Weird Al couldn’t fix whatever was wrong with Victoria Jackson.
2000: Was a Series Regular in Strip Mall on Comedy Central
Other than doing some voicework on Garfield and Friends and random television appearances on everything from Touched by an Angel to The X-Files, this was Jackson’s last medium-profile acting gig. I can’t find a single clip on the entire internet of Strip Mall, which I think I watched once or twice on Comedy Central and don’t really remember all that clearly. But apparently Strip Mall also starred Jim O’Heir — a.k.a. “Jerry” from Parks and Recreation, so that just blew my mind a little. And since I couldn’t find any images with Victoria Jackson in them, enjoy this instead:
2007: Victoria Jackson Stumbles Into Politics
According to Fox News, 2007 was the year that Victoria Jackson found out what politics were, later claiming that she didn’t even know how to vote prior to the year 2000.
Jackson became political in 2007, when she said she stumbled into an “underground conservative group of people” in Los Angeles who told her that someone was running for president who is left of Hillary Clinton. She thought to herself, “Hillary’s a socialist, who would be left of Hillary? That would be communist.”
Here’s an appearance on the O’Reilly Factor in which Jackson recalls getting into politics. Crazy or no, I have to give her points for not letting that turd O’Reilly goad her into sh*t-talking her former SNL castmates.
Is it really a descent into madness if she was never sane to begin with?
Oh, and Dennis Miller wasn’t a conservative when he was on SNL with her. He said he became one after 9/11 because liberals compared Guiliani to a Nazi or something, and that was too far for him. (Which is odd, given that a decade before he’d compared Gingrich to one himself.)
I’ve always suspect Miller becoming a conservative was partly a career move. He has his own talk radio show and regularly does the rounds on conservative media outlets. Which is more than can be said of the careers of many SNL alums.
People can evolve, too. I’ve heard Miller say that he started questioning the left when they made fun of Admiral Stockdale’s hearing loss during one of those ’92 debates.
Admit it or not, but there’s as much mindless vitriol coming out of the left as there is coming out of the right. Sometimes enough is enough and you rethink your positions, if only to avoid being associated with certain voices.
And now probably cue Otto man popping in to say you’re wrong and that conservatives are the worst ones and liberals fart rainbows and unity
I fart rainbows but I’m pretty sure that’s because of my Skittles-based diet.
Horatio – are you actually Marshawn Lynch?
And now probably cue Otto man popping in to say you’re wrong and that conservatives are the worst ones and liberals fart rainbows and unity
Liberals don’t fart rainbows and unity, but if you think they’re just as bad as conservatives you’re either not paying attention or you’re too blinded by your own partisanship.
Remind me:
When did a liberal congressman scream “you lie!” at President Bush during a State of the Union Address like Joe Wilson did to Obama?
When did a liberal congressman tell reporters that President Bush was “un-American,” like Michelle Bachmann did to Obama?
When did a liberal congressman announce that he was positive that there were 70-80 Republican Congressmen who were officially members of the Nazi Party, the way Allen West said he knew for a fact that 70-80 Democratic Congressmen were officially members of the Communist Party?
When did the Democratic leadership in the House and Senate order their members to stand together and deny Bush votes for his signature domestic agenda items — No Child Left Behind, for instance — the way that McConnell and Cantor told their caucus?
When did the Democrats set an all-time record for filibusters and cloture votes during the Bush years, the way Republicans have these past few years?
When did the Democrats create a MoveOn caucus during the Bush years, the way that dozens of Republicans formed the Tea Party caucus now?
When did the Democrats sue the president like the Republicans just did? (Bush delayed the Medicare Part D implementation just like Obama delayed Obamacare. Republicans had no problem with that, at all. Obama does the same thing, and it’s treason.)
And if you think this is just me saying this, I’d encourage you to read It’s Even Worse Than It Looks by Norm Ornstein from the conservative American Enterprise Institute and Thomas Mann from the liberal Brookings Institution. They’re a bipartisan pair who’s been studying Congress for forty years and they have said clearly that today’s Republican Party is far more extreme than today’s Democratic Party.
Those are the facts, plain and simple. You can either address them, or you can ignore them and call me an asshole. Your choice.
^ see there it is. Right on cue
^ and there’s the inability to address the incontrovertible facts in my comment. Right on cue.
Dude did I even make a comment about you being wrong or defending conservatives? I don’t even like the terms liberal and conservative to describe how people are because most people are a mixture. Most reasonable people know that the republicans are a joke now and the democrats are acting more reasonable.
But there’s a difference between “the democrats suck less than republicans right now” and the beatification you bestow on the dems.
And I could argue with you about the current admin but you have your beliefs and nothing will change that. You’ll just keep bringing up examples of how the republicans suck, as if they cancel each other out, or somehow round about it back to Bush (wow Bush sucked. You’re so edgy!) because you won’t admit that, while one is currently better than the other, in the end, they’re ALL garbage politicians who are awful. So why waste time when you’re just as closed minded as the republican jacknapes that blame Obama for everything.
“You just keep bringing up examples”
Funniest thing I’ve read all day.
Probably. Because obviously you don’t read much, as you blatantly missed where my issue isn’t his complaints that republicans suck. Because they do suck.
There was a recent review of Miller’s act where he was rolling out jokes from a decade ago. The dude fell hard.
Staubachlvr:
You both agree Republicans suck. You insist they suck exactly as much as Democrats, but Otto’s shown the Republicans are in a league of suckitude all their own. Don’t get pissy now just ’cause you’re wrong.
Uh actually no. If you read my posts I most certainly stated that the republicans suck more. My issue with Otto Man is his insistence on acting like the democrats are the second coming of Jesus and Mohammad, which they are not.
I read your post here. You mocked the idea that “conservatives are the worst ones.” It’s right there at the start of the thread in what seems to be plain English.
But now you’re saying that conservatives really are the worst ones?
Here’s a thought — why don’t you find a new hobby? The Otto obsession doesn’t seem to be working out for you all that well.
This always amuses me.
Coworker: “Both sides are the same!”
Me: “That is rather literally untrue on at least a dozen massive issues. Here-”
Coworker: “Yeah, okay, here you come again with your ‘facts’ and ‘figures’ and ‘studies’ as usual. Some things are just common sense.”
Me: “Once again, quite literally nothing in the Republican party is. I’m not even a Dem-”
Coworker: “So you’re saying Democrats are perfect? I didn’t know you were a Pelosi shill.”
Saying something that you know is wrong and then proceeding to defend your position by anticipating the inevitable correction of your wrongness is one of the oldest tricks in the book. By the way, there is nothing more hilariously random in Texas than the legion white male salaryman angst over a Congresswoman who could not have less to do with their current situation. But yes, this argument gets fucking old; however as long as there are people out there trumpeting that both parties are the same or rolling out false equivalencies there will be Kommenters who inform them that the world is, in fact, round and not flat.
You think I’ve beatified the Democrats? Provide some links, please.
I’ve criticized them here on this blog for not policing the NSA, for having a soft hand with Wall Street regulation, and for soft pedaling progressive legislation. I’ve mocked tons of individual Democrats — Dennis Kucinich, Sheila Jackson Lee, Alan Grayson, to name a few. Extend it to liberals writ large, and I’ve mocked PETA, Code Pink, and on and on.
But say I really was the crude caricature that you have in mind? So what? What the fuck does it harm you?
Lighten up, Francis.
@Ayce “Most reasonable people know that the republicans are a joke now and the democrats are acting more reasonable.”
“because you won’t admit that, while one is currently better than the other….”
There’s two examples from my post that admit that is stated that republicans are, in fact, currently worse than democrats. Reading glasses are sold everywhere, please purchase a pair.
@Bostjan if you think both parties don’t have their problems,
you’re insane. At least I think that’s what you’re saying, who can tell in all that rambling.
@Ottoman. You have recently criticized the dems more, I am sorry. My original point to all of this is that when someone says both parties suck you do tend to pop up and defend the dems. It’s not a flaw on your point, only something I find amusing. than it got out of hand.
And because I can see where this will go from here, simply because one is better than the other doesn’t mean it’s good. Just less terrible. In the end, I just want what I believe is best for everyone in this nation, and neither party as it currently stands can or will be in a position to do that. I’d rather have people in office who can do the best thing, not the less of two evils.
The reason I smack down the false equivalence that “both parties are just as much to blame” is that it is, in my opinion, the single biggest reason for the current paralysis in the American political system.
If people believe that Democrats and Republicans are equally to blame, then they’ll just wash their hands of it all, and nothing is ever going to change. The GOP is never going to be held accountable for its truly historic level of obstructionism. And nothing is going to get done.
This may surprise you, but I love this country. And I want it to work, and work well.
But as long as one of the two major parties is willfully refusing to engage in even routine acts of governance and intentionally fucking everything up solely to play to the worst elements in their base, that’s just not going to happen.
The house is on fire, and you’re telling me the firemen are as bad as the arsonists. Sorry, no.
That last one from me came before I saw yours at 9:49.
The Democrats aren’t perfect, but they’re at least trying to govern. I’m not waiting for the perfect.
@Otto Man Did you know that 84 percent of ALL judicial nominee filibusters have been cast by Democrats? Now that’s a “truly historic level of obstructionism.”
Do you mean 84 percent of all judicial nominee filibusters in all of American history? Yeah, that’s not surprising.
For the first 190 years or so, the bulk of judicial filibusters were waged by southern conservatives against nominees deemed too liberal on issues of race. And for all that time, southern conservatives were Democrats.
But that only underscores how bad things are today. The top three single-Congress records for the most filibusters are the last three thanks to the GOP. All those years of southern Democrats filibustering on civil rights, and none of them holds a candle to what the GOP has done lately.
Pro-tip: if you have to reach back to the nineteenth century to make your party look good in the twenty-first, you’re doing it wrong.
[www.theblaze.com]
Those dirty republicans! Harry Reid is Republican right?
Staubachlvr, it goes without saying, but your first post in this thread couldn’t have possible hit the nail any more on the head than it did.
Just because the Republicans call them “jobs bills” that doesn’t mean they’re about creating jobs. They’re mostly about rolling back environmental regulations. One of them is a measure to prevent the EPA from regulating “farm dust.” Another is about ending federal regulations of coal waste.
But nice job citing Glenn Beck’s website there. Really shows you have an objective handle on current events. And that you’re smart, too.
Comparing your political posts to this chart is just like playing bingo in an old folks home: [yourlogicalfallacyis.com]
The only problem is, you’ve got everyone yelling “BINGO!” after the first one.
@Otto Man I think this is relevant: [i.imgur.com]
Someone, defend her. Please.
She’s plays the ukulele decently?
She was cute in Casual Sex?
she got titters?
I never thought she could make a career out of being a complete ditz. Guess I was wrong. ‘Merica!
You can make millions of dollars if you just choose to exploit idiots.
@LastTexansFan I see you’ve read Kris Jenner’s memoir – “Whore Out Your Whores; The Rules To Being A Successful Momager”
@LastTexansFan This isn’t the place for shots at Colbert and Stewart!
As H.L. Mencken said nearly a century ago, “No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people.”
She has never, ever been funny. Not on SNL or anything else. Her little ditties were shit and she couldn’t do anything else.Just terrible.
That assessment has nothing to do with her politics. Back in the day she brought SNL to a screeching halt about 90 percent of the time.
Now she’s funny, unintentionally funny, of course.
Same. I never enjoyed her when I watched SNL regularly.
I put her in the same league as Jim Brewer and Chris Kattan: their appearances always provided an opportunity to leave the room and do something else for a while.
“Her father was a gymnastics coach…”
I do not do politics, but why is someone becoming extremely conservative the same as becoming mad? If she had become extremely liberal would that have made her the opposite of mad?
Becoming extremely anything is the same as becoming mad
Oooh, good question! And a good answer! Top-shelf internettin’.
The real issue is that she was never sane, but as long as she was just supposed to be light sex appeal on SNL, no one realized it.
Nobody on the left will go near Janeane Garofalo. It’s not the politics, it’s the behavior.
@Dan Seitz – I thought it was the syphilis.
@Arrogant Bastard Well, arguing that rescue workers should sit in a sauna and drink cooking oil is probably a sign of brain rot…
Isn’t that the mom from Dream A Little Dream?
That IS the mom from Dream A Little Dream!
Somebody needs to come up with a timeline for that hottie Meredith Salenger!
Here, I’ll just do it:
1989 – Dream A Little Dream
The End :(
Jerk.
love you, BurnsyFan66.
“Maybe they were headed to Joe Piscopo’s house next.” I prefer to think of Joe being homeless. It makes a better visual and he probably really is.
Maybe they were driving Joe around, helping him scout which former castmate to hit up for a place to stay next.
Strip Mall was fucking awesome. The wife and I still quote it all the time.
“You’re going down. And not in the fun way.”
I like the idea of her trying to give bibles to SNL co-workers.
VJ: “Hey Dennis, have you accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as your personal savior?”
DM: “Hey, listen Vickie-baby, I need a new savior like Henry VIII needed another babymaker, ok Chachi?”
VJ: (blank stare)
DM: “What I’m saying is, you’re more pushy than a Japanese subway worker trying to get all the yen-boys in the tube during Osaka rush hour, capisce?”
VJ: (blank stare)
DM: “Geez, talkin to you is like Henry Kissinger doing a Conway Twitty impression to Deng Xiaoping while Jane Fonda does aerobics in front of Earl Morrall at Jim Jones’ compound. I mean, there’s just nothing goin on up there, is there babe?”
VJ: (blank stare)
DM: “Hey, I heard Nealon’s into Satan.”
VJ: “WHAT? Gotta go Dennis see you later bye”
Holy hell. Have this framed.
/clapping very slowly, unable to look away
Yes, this? Is outstanding.
Well done, good sir.
fantastic!
Nailed it.
Let us not speak of Victoria. Let us instead talk about Judy Tenuda in that picture.
Wow. I watched too much MTV, HBO, and VH-1 in the 80s.
That’s not Judy Tenuta. That’s Julie Brown. Not “Downtown” Julie Brown, mind you, but “Miss” Julie Brown, who had her own “comedy” show on MTV called “Just Say Julie,” as opposed to “Downtown” Julie Brown, whose show “Club MTV” was hilarious for entirely unintentional reasons.
Judy Tenuta, on the third (?) hand, was a stand-up comedienne (nailed it) whose act featured her holding an accordion.
BTW: I use Judy Tenuta’s “Hey, *pigs*!” even today, and now I’m going to drown myself in more Scotch than usual.
Crap, I got the two confused. I too watched a lot of cable in the 80s and 90s. I remember both Julie Browns.
I just saw “Downtown” Judy Brown in Sharknado 2.
Fun fact: at one point Judy Tenuta was married to Emo Phillips. Going into that house would be a sheer drop into madness.
Here’s a link for her giving out bibles:
[www.salon.com]
Holy shit, Victoria! Cut down on the Twinkies and your extreme conservative views. At least you would look better!
This will be the 23rd and 7th times respectfully saying this so:
On behalf of all Republicans, I would like to apologize for this person’s actions. Please don’t take their actions as an actual portrayal of people like me who respect our Democratic friends and understand that we both want what is best for our country.
On behalf of all Christians, I would like to apologize for this person’s actions. Please don’t take their actions as an actual portrayal of people like me who we are taught to witness by our actions and not by literally hitting someone over the head with the bible.
It’s depressing how many Republicans/Christians I know who have stuff like this in a text doc to just copy/paste.
Jesus @Redshirt I feel like I’ve found a unicorn!
Here, enjoy this internet beer I just bought you.
The irony of that terrorism sketch is so ironic that my mind was blown, im literraly posting this message as a ghost
Shelley Duvall might be crazier if the rumors are correct [www.hollywoodvulture.com]
I wonder if Victoria Jackson is doing this all for publicity. Playing a character for the cameras. She was on vh1’s I love the 80s a few years back. She seemed pretty sane. Some people will go to great lengths to stay relevant.
There are people I’ve met who are batshit crazy until they get on stage, in front of a camera, whatever, and it’s like throwing a switch; they calm down, get to work, and are completely professional. You just don’t want to go for a beer with ’em afterwards.
And here is (now former) SNL cast member Noël Wells doing a line reading of those re-election tweets: [youtu.be]
Lorne Michaels loved it, I guess.
While I don’t disagree with your contention that a lot of the conservative loud mouths are in if for the cash, (Glenn Beck, looking at you), in Victoria’s case she seems to be legitimately bat-shit nuts.
A debate of the irrelevant.
There are times when Beck seems pretty nuts too.
I can remember when she was semi-sane in Miami…we interviewed her on our radio show and actually got invited to her house for a BBQ.. BUT once she got you in her presence you might as well have sat down with The Farting Preacher cuz all she wanted to do was push God on you and particularly her God…LOL! She is a bit of a religious nut!!
I remember reading about her giving out bibles to SNL cast members, sometime back in the late Aughts.