Finally, There’s A Formula For Whether Or Not You Should Buy A Video Game

ROI is largely a buzzword these days, but it has a meaning: Return On Investment. And, as video games cost more and come with more and more DLC, whether or not you get your money’s worth is a pretty serious question to gamers. Fortunately, eBay sat down and figured out a formula telling you exactly how much a game is worth playing.
The formula itself is pretty straightforward: They divide the hours it takes to beat the game by the current price and multiply that by the average percentage it got from reviews. The result is what eBay’s calling a “Value Rating.”
They applied it to over 300 games, and the results are rather interesting. Nintendo took five of the top ten slots, and cult games tended to be rated highly. Even more interesting, though, was that eBay applied the same formula to DLC, and found in a lot of cases that DLC just isn’t worth it. Not a shock considering some of the DLC that floats by for games: Who gets value out of a weapons skin pack anyway?
We can argue over the method and how it’s designed: For example, there doesn’t seem to be any mention of multiplayer, which would add hours to the game’s fun factor, and also, well, the top twenty of modern games rates Assassin’s Creed II as the modern game with the highest value. I’m sorry, does it have boats? No? Then your system is painfully flawed.
Clash of Clans is #4, so yep, there’s your system-breaking flaw right there.
My formula is a bit easier:
cost of game / amount of time wife will say i should be helping with the baby = Not worth it.
Top 20 New Games #9 – Resident Evil 6.
Move along everyone, nothing to see here.
Hey, I got that game for $5 and have gotten hours of enjoyment out of it.
Admittedly, I’ve been using it exclusively as a beer coaster, but I think my point’s still valid.
Assassins Creed II did have gondolas, but I have to agree that IV was better. Whatever happened to that pirate franchise Ubisoft were talking about?
Supposedly Assassin’s Creed: Comet will feature boats. So far there’s been no word of an actual release date, because they’re desperately trying to impress us with Assassin’s Creed II But It’s French This TIme.
I operate under the delusion that AC:II is the best of the series, so AC:II French Edition is fine by me.
Black Flag was pretty damn good too, though…
@BIG FAN THE BEN Eh, it looks kinda cool but honestly, it’s a step back. “You can go inside now and the animations are smoother” isn’t nearly as impressive as adding new and interesting gameplay mechanics.
@Dan Seitz exactly, they need to expand to keep my interest, not just improve aspects of the systems already in place. That’s why, after playing all of the games so far, IV is my favourite; it brought the most new content and ideas. AND PIRATE SHIPS!
Lots of games are long and boring (Bioshock). Other games are short and awesome (Super Mario Bros.). This method only works if you play every story based single player game that comes out and nothing else.
NINTENDO CHECKLIST OF POWER
Does Nintendo make this game: YES
Are you twelve or under: NO
Is your mental age twelve or under: YES
Buy game!
its so easy to decide
By EA? No!
By Bioware? Hell No!
One of the other things you have to remember is that games like Rock Band have a lot of replay value with friends, but you also have to invest in quite a few songs/packs that you will play with friends. It’s a great party game, but not so much fun solo.
There’s also a lot of games that people will play for years, and they don’t really have a good “value” that you can use. I’ve been playing FFXI for (10) years, but it doesn’t show up on the list. There are too many variables to include an accurate list. However, this is a relatively decent start. Sure beats the list you could get from GameStop.