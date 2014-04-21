Vogue Dropped Terry Richardson Over This Creepy Text He Allegedly Sent To A Model

Terry Richardson has shoved and screwed and thumbs up’d his way to the peak of Dirtbag Mountain. The photographer, whose style could charitably be referred to as “underage cocaine hipster,” was dropped by Vogue over a text message he allegedly sent to model Emma Appleton.
“The last assignment Terry Richardson had for US Vogue appeared in the July 2010 issue and we have no plans to work with him in the future,” Hildy Kuryk, communications director for US Vogue told TheWrap on Sunday. (Via)
That text?
It’s since been deleted, though not before Appleton made some odd comments on Twitter.
Inquiries to Richardson from TheWrap were not immediately returned. However, Candice Marks, a spokesperson for Richardson, told Buzzfeed, “This is obviously a fake. Terry did not send this text.”
Appleton, who uploaded a screen grab of the message to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, told Buzzfeed that it came from Richardson’s Facebook account. But she later deleted her tweet, saying she didn’t want “abuse or attention.” Then she tweeted, “beginning to wish I hadn’t posted that… it doesn’t matter who you are or what the industry is, just be a decent human being.” She followed it up with a tweet saying, “The fact people think this is acceptable blows my fu–ing mind. See ya.” Then she deleted her Twitter account.
“Then she deleted her Twitter account” is the 21st century’s answer to “the end.” Anyway, Richardson is already facing a level of not anger not felt since Brooklyn record stores ran out of F*ck Buttons on vinyl, but at least he’s got his collection of ironic glasses to keep him warm.
So, for the most part it worked? I mean, eventually the well runs dry, but that was a hell of a run.
Coercion and rape often do “work.”
Honestly, I have never gotten rape to work.
US Vogue may not use him but there are a lot of other Vogue’s out there that will use him. Not to mention other magazines and hipster celebrities that will demand him. He’s reprehensible, but he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
A model who doesn’t put out for money or fame ain’t playing the game. Get your MLIS and get lost, you piece of garbage.
Yea. It’s really tough to find that, bareb-bulb-direct-flash right on axis with a point-and-shoot camera look. Who else will they turn to for quality photos?
I really don’t understand the appeal. As someone who flirted with serious, if amatuer, photography for many years I don’t see what he’s doing as even remotely good. Its just what you said, overexposed and dead-on.
Its a style, but its not one that requires anything. Don’t get it.
Don’t remember where I read it, but I believe his fame comes from family celebrity. Like, this guy literally is the textbook example of rich famous parents who worked their asses off, and he was “artsy” of course and wanting to do what he wanted. So the parents made sure he got into the spotlight under “his terms”.
Article also said that he’s been a creep since even before he got rich and famous from his “job”. But for whatever reason, the fashion world just turns a blind eye to it.
vogue didn’t say they wouldn’t use him, they said they had no current plans to use him, there’s not that small of a difference there. plus the chick deleted the post, then deleted her twitter account, which is code for i totally fucked up and didn’t realize that accusing someone of sending a message online is tantamount to the telephone game and cannot possibly be proven. eyerolls all around.
This isn’t evidence of wrong doing. It just screams fake.
Just because the guy looks like a creep doesn’t mean he has done anything wrong. Who posts a message from 4 years ago.
Hop on the condemnation band wagon everyone. Just hope it isn’t you who gets a wild accusation pointed at them next.
His message seems a little blatant and therefore risky, but I guess Terry is a busy guy who doesn’t have time to pussyfoot around…er…beat around the bush…um….be circumspect in his communications.
Terry Richardson and and perv designer Marc Jacobs are long-time friends. They support each other and sexual harassment in fashion. Jacobs got many well-paying contracts for Richardson. Jacobs controls many celebrities through Richardson. I’ve read the story of a Hungarian girl, who claims Marc Jacobs harassed her and stole her ideas. She says Jacobs has been stalking her since she was 16 years old. She wrote many details and posted photos on her blog. Here is her story: [goo.gl]
I have a white wall, some flannel shirts, and a camera. IM ALL SET.
Do you have that creepy pervert vibe? You know “You must be at least this weird to be properly successful.”
^ Done, and done.
Do you have the best coke around? That’s gotta be it
SHIT I FORGOT THE YAYO.
Art isn’t easy. But he just goes for the creepy sexual predator angle. Easy. Can’t imagine what went on with his sessions with Lohan?? *yikes*
why ya gotta smear lids
She convienently left his dirty dick off of her list of 30 famous people she banged.
However, she did just fess up to aborting his kid (that’s why she took 2 weeks off Oprah’s show).
So Vogue hasn’t worked with him in 4 years because of a text sent just the other day?
.
Are douchebag glasses ironic when worn by an actual douchebag? I think they’re just “glasses”.
Every time this skeeve’s face is on my screen, I feel like I should delouse the entire laptop.
I’m not saying this guy isn’t a massive douche, but if the text he sent was in 2010….did Facebook even have it’s Messenger app out then?!
The last time he worked for Vogue was 2010. The text was sent yesterday.
Ah, the article’s title makes it sound like this particular text was the reason he got dropped from Vogue.
Does anyone not believe this is true? Did you read the article about the chick who claimed he raped her? I don’t think this is all that unbelievable
Well, nothing of value was lost, as they say; but that text is kinda unbelievable for me. Even if you are the kind of mondo creep that Richardson supposedly is, would you really be that brazen about it? Maybe the idea behind doing it from the Facebook account is so he can pretend his account was compromised and someone else sent that message. Maybe that actually happened, even; although, for a hacker to single-out this model no one’s ever heard of seems unlikely.
Where did the banner photo come from? I don’t remember him ever doing a shoot with Aaron Carter.
But he’s wearing a cross necklace! I thought Christians…
Well, I guess he’s not a True Christian™, so it doesn’t count. Just because someone wears a Tony Romo jersey doesn’t mean they’re a Cowboys fan.
/findmeone.jpg
Either he is completely unaware of how he looks when he does his signature “creepy grin, wide-eyed, thumbs up” thing or he is totally aware of how creepy it makes him look and he is completely comfortable with it. He probably even believes it is one of his finer qualities.
I don’t know which scenario is worse.
He is so fucking creepy. Is it just me or does he always looks like the guy in the white van who offers kids candy?
Not that this is a terribly important story, but I think what I’m most offended by is that BuzzFeed is being cited as a credible news source.