Vogue Dropped Terry Richardson Over This Creepy Text He Allegedly Sent To A Model

Terry Richardson has shoved and screwed and thumbs up’d his way to the peak of Dirtbag Mountain. The photographer, whose style could charitably be referred to as “underage cocaine hipster,” was dropped by Vogue over a text message he allegedly sent to model Emma Appleton.

“The last assignment Terry Richardson had for US Vogue appeared in the July 2010 issue and we have no plans to work with him in the future,” Hildy Kuryk, communications director for US Vogue told TheWrap on Sunday. (Via)

That text?

It’s since been deleted, though not before Appleton made some odd comments on Twitter.

Inquiries to Richardson from TheWrap were not immediately returned. However, Candice Marks, a spokesperson for Richardson, told Buzzfeed, “This is obviously a fake. Terry did not send this text.” Appleton, who uploaded a screen grab of the message to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, told Buzzfeed that it came from Richardson’s Facebook account. But she later deleted her tweet, saying she didn’t want “abuse or attention.” Then she tweeted, “beginning to wish I hadn’t posted that… it doesn’t matter who you are or what the industry is, just be a decent human being.” She followed it up with a tweet saying, “The fact people think this is acceptable blows my fu–ing mind. See ya.” Then she deleted her Twitter account.

“Then she deleted her Twitter account” is the 21st century’s answer to “the end.” Anyway, Richardson is already facing a level of not anger not felt since Brooklyn record stores ran out of F*ck Buttons on vinyl, but at least he’s got his collection of ironic glasses to keep him warm.

Via the Wrap