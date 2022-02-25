Rudy Giuliani may be considered persona non grata by Donald Trump and his cronies, on Fox News, or behind the desk in courtrooms in New York or Washington, D.C., but at least Newsmax still wants him. Even if, based on what he was wearing on Wednesday, he had to duck out of a golf game in order to get some airtime.

In what was a bad look for the already disgraced former New York City Mayor, Giuliani seemed to relish the opportunity to show his face on TV shortly after Russia launched its first attacks on Ukraine. But Rudy wasn’t there to speak ill of Vladimir Putin or the long-brewing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Nope, he just wanted everyone to know that he blames that “dope” Joe Biden for the current war that’s raging between Russia and Ukraine, as The Independent reports.

there is something so sick and disgusting about people like Rudy Giuliani going on TV and trashing the American president as Putin pushes the world to the brink. pic.twitter.com/cfHiVZsK46 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022

“He looks like a weakling,” Giuliani—whose head once leaked a greasy black goo—said of the current president. “He’s always been a weakling. His own cabinet secretary said he’s never gotten anything right in foreign policy. He was always a dope.” Giuliani went on to suggest that the motivation behind Putin’s attacks on Ukraine are actually the Russian president’s way of “testing” Biden. “You don’t think they don’t think he’s demented?,” Rudy asked. “I mean, they’re not silly liberal fools like in America who lie to themselves. So this was going to happen and he did everything he could to create it.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been echoing his own version of this sentiment. In between complimenting Putin for being so “smart” and “savvy,” the former president has been telling anyone who will listen that the Russia Ukraine War “never would have happened” if he were still president. “Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened.”

(Via The Independent)