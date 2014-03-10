In Another Resonant Episode, 'The Walking Dead' Continues To Stay On Track

When you introduce a The Walking Dead episode by suggesting that a character is at his worst when he’s alone, as they did in flashing back to Bob Stookey’s introduction to Glenn and Daryl, conventional storytelling suggests one of two possible buttons to the end of that episode. I’m relieved that, in “Alone,” Scott Gimple and the episode’s writer, Curtis Gwinn, chose the more hopeful conclusion.
It wasn’t the way I expected “Alone” to end. After Bob spent much of the episode making eyes and bonding with Sasha, the toughest and sweetest woman he’s ever known, I figured that Bob’s decision to go it alone and search for Maggie would be his undoing, that Maggie and Sasha would find his bag on down the tracks, and Walker Bob lurching toward them. It would’ve been a devastating conclusion, but it also would’ve been one that worked. Bob, after all, narrowly missed zombie infection earlier in the episode when his bandage blocked a walker bite, and later on — with the satisfied grin etched across his face — he had kissed Sasha and came to a moment of contentedness. This is where, in a show like Lost, the characters were most likely to pass on through to the other side, and given the Lost-like structure of this half of the season, it would’ve been a fitting end.
Instead, Gimple and company spared us for one more week, at least, from having the rug pulled out from under us. Perhaps, they thought, after such good character work, it’d be a shame to kill off a Bob. But in a season where several other one-dimensional characters — Sasha, Beth, and even Daryl — have been given more rounded personalities with definition, it only seems inevitable that one or more will meet their demise. When it happens, it’s going to hurt.
I also appreciate that they kept Bob around a little longer for another reason, and that’s because I’m not sure the episode could contain a blow like that and the abduction of Beth. Beth and Daryl continued to build upon the the bond they created in last week’s episode, and with that foundation, Daryl’s crush on Beth — something that’s been hinted at since the two were paired off after the destruction of the prison — finally felt realistic. He’s sweet on her, not just in a protective way, but perhaps in a romantic one as well.
That, of course, made it all the more painful to see Beth picked up and driven away in a car while Daryl was tending to a zombie horde. Daryl’s efforts to track her down, however, came to an end when Joe (Jeff Kober) and his gang came up on Daryl and threatened his life. They ultimately let him survive, but it’s obvious from the mid-season premiere that Joe’s crew are not good people. The thing that might have ultimately saved Daryl, however, is that he looks the part of the kind of redneck white trash that might fit into Joe’s gang.
The important thing, however, is that Daryl is on the tracks, the same tracks that Bob, Maggie, and Sasha are on toward Terminus, and the ones that Glenn plans to follow, as well, in search of Maggie. The various factions of Rick’s group are beginning to converge, and while the title of the episode was “Alone,” the theme was the importance of togetherness. Sasha, Maggie, and Bob have each other for now, while Beth has a guardian in Daryl, who has an uneasy alliance with Joe. Let’s just hope Daryl can save her before it’s too late.
Sometimes it feels like we’re watching different shows. The plot has barely advanced since the second episode. Everyone’s just been walking around. The only highlight (narratively, not morally) is Beth getting kidnapped and Daryl joining Joe. Aside from that, we learned Bob had been alone (we knew that), that he liked Sasha (we knew that), that Maggie really wanted to find Glenn (we knew that), and that they’re going to Terminus (okay, we weren’t told that but it was pretty god damn obvious). Last week the plot had absolutely no advancement, and the week before was half interesting, with the introduction of Abraham and co., and half Rick hiding under a bed. How are you not bored?
This x1000. When you look back at how many episodes this show has had, there should be so many more memorable/awesome moments. Instead, it’s been one big snooze-fest.
I think I’d be bored if this show had some sort of clear endgame or deadline and kept churning out episodes like this, but it doesn’t. I accept the fact that for the most part every single episode is about trying to stay alive another day.
What would you do to make the show more exciting? I’m not trying to be argumentative or anything, I’m seriously asking. Day to day life in the zombie apocalypse I guess is “boring,” in the sense that literally the only thing the characters have to do is find food/water and try not to be murdered. There aren’t many non-zombie people for them to interact with, and most of the time doing so would be a bad idea from a survival standpoint. It’s not like they can have a B plot where Carl tries smoking, or Daryl is frustrated with his job at Autozone, or Tyreese learns that racism is in fact alive and well in the 21st century. And yes, my knowledge of tv show plot points is strictly limited to late 80’s sitcoms.
Good points Clyde Prompto. I just think this story and the producers needs to stretch it out as long as profitably possible will result in frustration for viewers.
Finding out the cause of the zombies, developing a society to survive and thrive in the new world, interacting with other groups, anything besides wandering aimlessly for half a season.
the yawn-inducing complaint of “they’re just walking around” seriously needs to be put out of it’s misery. since the second – hell, since the first season, the idiot’s go-to complaint of TWD has been “they’re just walking around!” #1 – why are you still watching if this is all that’s supposedly ever happened on the show? #2 – what the fuck else do you expect from an ONGOING SERIES ABOUT A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE? I’m sorry, but this isn’t a 2-hr zombie movie with a clear start and end. It’s a show about the every day drama of the situation. a situation where gasoline and cars are scarce, and society has broken down. the roads themselves are getting more overgrown with vegetation and broken-down cars now. if you don’t want characters using their legs, go watch a show about invalids.
@Yall I’m not sure it’s about stretching it out for profit’s sake. Whenever you hear someone speak positively about a horror movie, the most common compliment is “They allowed us to spend time with the characters and grow to care for them, so when the shit hit the fan it actually made an impact.” I’m pretty sure that’s what the writers are going for with the more focused episodes. You can criticize the clunkiness of some of the dialogue/situations for sure, but I appreciate what they’re doing.
@lubz How would they find out the cause for the outbreak? They went to the CDC already and they didn’t know, so I doubt Bob could crack the case with a microscope he swiped from a CVS. The society building thing they just did and a psychopath smashed it up with a tank. They’re in the process of regrouping from that, and are in fact headed to what they think is a new chance at society. They’ve introduced Abraham and his new group, and now Daryl has found a new group so that’s covered, also.
To pick up the pace they could meet other groups, and gain members, lose members. They could encounter other groups, like highwaymen, cannibals, small governments that have developed, villains of the week, who get dealt with in that episode. People from the group die, but they are replaced.
The biggest kick in the pants was the guys line to Daryl “You see a bowman and you know what type of a man he is.” Yeah, we did, which is why last weeks episode was so frustrating. We didnt need an hour to find out that Daryl had a shitty life before, and Beth is having a hard time coming to grips with growing up in a ruined world.
And as for them stretching it out, I really have to agree with the previous posters. It was made perfectly clear the only aim was to stretch the show out when the gov didnt attack the prison the first time. Then we got more filler episodes only to go back to the original plot with a whole new crew who didnt have any real motive to attack the prison, but did anyway because it needed to be done.
All the issues would be forgivable if it were well-written or interesting. It’s not. Everything is just so empty and tin-eared and illogical.
In a few years, when the popularity wanes, I think peeps will react to this show the way they do about Heroes now. “That’s what WE liked? Yeesh!” This show is to drama what Big Bang Theory is to comedy. Neither work yet they’re inexplicably popular.
I really don’t understand this constant, one-note bitching about the show “not going anywhere”. This show is based on a long-running comic series, with established plotlines, characters (for the most part), and rules.
If you want Rick’s group to discover a cure and save the world, that’s not going to happen. Maybe you need to find another show to watch, I don’t know. At this point complaining about the story’s pace is like going into an Italian restaurant and shouting at them because you wanted tacos. You came in knowing what this was…if you want something else, go elsewhere.
I agree with SpecialRef.
And the highlight was Beth’s kidnapping? I really didn’t care when they took her, I don’t care whether she lives or dies. And this isn’t just with Beth, but with almost everyone in the show, and that’s a bad sign.
@Fadeproof You’re right that those things would increase the pace/action and everything, but I don’t think it would make it a better show. It could just be a matter of personal taste, but I’d rather spend at least a little bit of time with the characters before they get thrown into the meat grinder. Agreed that some of the stuff with Daryl in the last couple of episodes has been pretty groan-worthy. I think the switching of showrunners was the main reason for the botched Governor arc.
@DahDutcher I think the purpose of this more focused episodes is to MAKE you start to care about the characters. How good a job they’re doing at it is certainly up for debate
I just don’t think this character development is showing us anything new. Sure, it’s rounding out corners were knew where there, but weren’t fully explained, but is that interesting/helpful? I’d say no. There is no nuance, no sublety, and no reason behind it.
And seriously, even during the apocolypse people still kidnapping young pretty white girls?
This isn’t character development. It’s characters-focused.
We’re at the end of the 4th season and the sad reality is that these characters are too thin to actually deeply develop.
And slow pace or a lack of action isn’t a problem. Mad Men and True Detective are slow paced and they do not have the issues of engaging people that TWD does. The video game is far deeper and engaging. This is just bad writing.
I personally am enjoying the character development. Especially Beth’s. Until the last few episodes, she was just Judith’s babysitter. I actually care of the character’s well-being now. During the first half of the season, I could have cared less that she had been abducted.
Since a few people asked, One thing I would have liked is to see the actual decision making process of going to Terminus or not going to Terminus. Everyone seems to have made snap decisions based on other people. Maggie’s going because she wants to find Glenn, Bob and Sasha are going for Maggie, etc. I’d like to see someone bring up Woodbury when they see a sign for Terminus, and weigh the pros and cons of living with people they don’t know for a bit more than one line. We can have thirty minutes of Beth and Daryl doing nothing, but no one mentions the possibility of a place being home for psychotic killers? Or that it may be overrun at this point? Those signs aren’t exactly fresh…
Also, did anyone else think of Bob’s smiling as being like Jack’s tattoos on Lost? A “mystery” the writers seemed to be pushing as important, but in reality no one really cares all that much, and the answer was “meh” anyways.
@DaisyCutter ” At this point complaining about the story’s pace is like going into an Italian restaurant and shouting at them because you wanted tacos. You came in knowing what this was…if you want something else, go elsewhere.”
I get the desire to use that glorious pun, but the Maggie & co. plot of that episode seemed to be 100% treading water. The Darryl and Beth part worked for me but the other 1/2 or so was just meandering.
And I’m sorry, kissing on Lost = foreshadowing imminent death? Someone fast forwarded through that show too.
Dude, he thinks Daryl has a crush on Beth. He’s clearly insane.
You really don’t think Daryl is developing a thing for Beth? The sweet, innocent girl that talked him into living once again?
I think Daryl has a sweet spot for her as well. Why else would he have made that comment about wanting her to keep playing on the piano, carrying her, holding her hand, etc. I’m not saying he plans to jump her bones the first chance he gets, but I really didnt get a brotherly vibe from him when they were sitting in the kitchen over candlelight…
I’d say little sister love more then bones jumping.
Piggybacks aren’t for women.
Here is my thing. They shouldnt be walking around at all.
After a failed attack on the prison by the governor you would think they would all meet and a a Rendezvous point if the shit hit the fan.
My whole question this second half of this season was “Where Is The Fucking Bus Suppose To Have Gone” Would that not have been the rallying point.
This season is so dreadfully boring. I’m not expecting a Governor in each episode/season, but there’s three episodes left and NOTHING has happened. The Sophia season all over again.
My wife stopped watching pretty much and she asks, “what happened?” and my response is “uhhhhh, they walked around and Daryl met some rednecks”. Last week it was “they found a house and then burned it down…for some reason”. I think I’ll just finish this season and then not come back. It’s not even fun enough to hate watch. It’s just boring and this is what it’s going to be.
Meh, I disagree. I think since they left the prison it’s been really good. For too long the plot was “the gang encounters a problem and handles it poorly!” but with these episodes at least we’re learning their motivation and backstory so we will understand when they INEVITABLY do something stupid, why they did it.
Well that was my point about this season. Why would they not have discussed a rendezvous point if shit hit the fan at the prison????
I mean the bus was going somewhere wasn’t it????
Or were they all like “Hey, just drive around in circles until this all boils down, then we will go back and see what everyone is doing…..I hope there all still there”
Fucking Stupid
Agree with SpecialRef… splitting up the gang has allowed us to delve into a lot of back stories where we have learned….not much. It also serves to illustrate that some characters (and actors) are just better and more interesting than others. One good thing? It feels like WEEKS since we have seen Rick and Carl and… I like it!
I miss Michonne.
with Michonne’s back story being the ONE true surprise, I would agree.
@Agent M, you weren’t surprised and enlightened that Daryl had a crappy life?!?!?!
I don’t think the point was really to go into their back-stories as much as figure out how they react to situations. In the prison what did we know about Sasha besides her being a typecast “strong black woman”. Now we know she also possesses a really strong case of cognitive dissonance, she is reasonable and open to changing her opinions/options and can be lead by someone with a clear direction.
Oh, and after watching her on “Talking Dead”…damn she fine. She can get it.
Another snoozefest… After spending all of the last episode with Beth and Darryl, I have no idea why so much time had to be spent with them again in this episode. The kicker is that if you had trimmed down the last episode a bit, you could have probably put Beth’s abduction in there. THAT would have made “Still” work a bit better than it did, IMO.
Anyway, it’s pretty clear that this show is just about treading water and raking in the dough while the ratings are good. They either don’t care or are not capable of putting together a compelling story. I think I’ll finish out the season, but then I’m done. If I hear that season 5 is great again, I’ll just wait for the DVDs and binge it.
There’s better writing on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.
So are we all 100% positive that the remainder of the season wil be a holding pattern leading to the last 5 minutes of the finale when they all arrive at Terminus?
I will be shocked as shit if they get there next week.
There’s what 3 episodes left? We definitely spend one episode on Team Glenn dicking around in the woods for 45 minutes before deciding to go to Terminus. I think we’ll spend another episode with Darryl learning more about this new group (hey! I’m actually interested in this one!). That won’t get a whole episode of its own so that’ll probably be interspersed with whatever Carol and Cutty have been up to. That leaves the finale which will be for reunions among at least some of the disparate groups leading up to (1) some of the groups walking up to or into Terminus and (2) Darryl meeting whoever kidnapped Beth.
Also, had it been obvious that Daryl has a crush on Beth? Hell, is it obvious now?
He’s recovering over Carol quite well for the last few weeks.
Is he or is he just interacting with THE ONLY OTHER PERSON AROUND?
Everyone involved has said, repeatedly, any romantic interaction between the two characters would be creepy as hell. They denied it time and again. Naturally, Rowles thinks this means they will get together (and probably end up giving birth to the Governor through some weird time-travel plot they haven’t introduced yet).
“If you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with.” Like an arranged marriage, when there was no alternative.
Why are people in denial about this? Do you somehow miss the (godawful) shot of the two of them sitting at the table and staring deeply into each other’s eyes?
I’m with Bert. I think Daryl sees that Beth is a glimmer of hope and positivity in this world which is something he always lacked in his life….
And this automatically results in romantic feels?
With the life that Daryl was leading before the apocalypse, I really don’t think he’d ever really had these feelings before. A broken home leading to a broken life. I don’t think he really was in a place to love at that point. Not like a zombie outbreak is the place to do it, but he’s not leading the same lifestyle as he was before….
I thought it was obvious that they are easing us into it as they are probably aware that most people have the creepy vibe with it or at best are uncomfortable. Anytime the conversation appeared it was going to get awkward they cut away until the last scene before the kidnapping. I think it will head this way for sure when they reunite but theyll prolly trump up that she is not 15 anymore lol
I think this season has been compelling. Strong character driven stories. I don’t want to watch “The storming of the prison” every week. This season the “Walking Dead” are the living humans…they are wandering like the walkers trying to find a purpose after their world was destroyed. Great season.
the creators have always said that “The Walking Dead” are actually the humans, not the zombies. Kind of puts the whole “Daryl in a coffin” thing into a new light, eh?
Agree @mojoan – I’ve loved the episodes since they left the prison.
No doubt Daryl was super pissed that Beth got snatched… he was bout to shoot her with his flesh arrow!
Say what you will, but pigs feet is definitely an aphrodisiac!
Pretty sure there’s a hidden world of folks out there who are “into” pigs feet. And if you can get over the vinegar stench, pickling them just makes good sense.
And did you see the erotic way Daryl tore into that grape jelly? Beth had no defense against his power of seduction!
I think they should have started with a tracking shot in the hallway of the funeral home so that we couldn’t see the characters. Then we hear Daryl say “Wow, I definitely didn’t expect this box to be so roomy,” then it the camera arrives at the doorway and we see him in the coffin. Then he winks at the camera.
What they really shoulda done was a tracking shot leading from the hallway to the characters where you hear Daryl say, “The pig’s feet are all mine!!” and then the camera arrives in the kitchen where we see him rubbing his weiner between Beth’s toes.
DARYL: I’d like you to meet a one-eyed monster that DIDN’T chop your dad’s head off.
*pulls Yo Gabba Gabba stuffed animal out from behind his back
*winks at camera
He did show off his tongue dexterity with that jelly….
My greatest fear with this show is that these character development/flashback type episodes could go on forever. The producers and AMC have a cash cow that they will be happy to see go on for 20 more years if they can. They won’t try to provide an end game until the series is dried up and they are forced to wrap it up. Even then, they’ll likely leave teasers for a spinoff.
I hate being this pessimistic but other shows (Dexter??) will do that to you. I sincerely believe what American Horror Story and True Detective has done (limited, episodic run) is the future of stories like this. Being strung along until the interest wains and thus a coherent, planned an plotted ending is only offered as a wrap up is getting old with all these shows.
Am I nuts or did Walking Dead start out as a limited run mini series that then blew up into a full time show? Wasn’t it originally offered up as 6 hours or so long?
I think the plan was long term from the start, with a pilot like most shows. Also, a spin off is already in development. I would save your True detectives praise till the end of the second season when everyone is just faking enjoyment to not look bad for loving it to death blindly.
This show is a series if people cant handle the drama vs threat angle that they are trying to keep going then they should at least stop comparing a syfy series to a star powered mini series…as for american horror the last season was so pointless and random its hard to even pass that for anything other than the chick show it has always been.
You’ve really got to love Beth. Let’s play the piano and announce to the undead everywhere that we are here!
I do love Beth (now), so watch what you say about my princess. Besides… zombies are only attracted to “noise”, and that was beautiful music she was playing!
It wasn’t that loud either, so chillax. The only one that could hear it, was that creeper in the shadows named Daryl who was devising a way to trick her into cuddling in the coffin.
No zombie should have been able to hear her play. It was the dog that led the zombies back to their place. Unless Zombies now have bat like hearing.
She needs to take every opportunity she can to sing in the show so that maybe we’ll buy her album.
Yeah, I guess the actress is a singer or something huh? Her image needs a Miley Cyrusing before anyone will notice her shit.
Pretty confident that Beth’s kidnappers led the zombies there, not the hyper intelligent one eyed dog in conjunction with kidnapper.
Pretty obvious to me that Jacob Hale is taking Daryl back to Charming as a means to flush out Chibs as the Sons rat.
Might as well shut the thread down, you can’t beat this. Unless you can figure out a way to also throw in a Vikings bro walk reference.
They should have ended the episode with him giving a mean ass nostril flare, turning from Daryl and bro walking off
This comment probably made Paul From the Gump break his keyboard.
I think Daryl being allied to Joe’s gang will be very useful in recovering Beth.
What happens after that may lead to Beth’s death, because I believe she is a goner, but no main characters die without us seeing it in full color.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it was some of Joe’s group that kidnapped her in the first place.
You may be onto something. They’ll return to wherever they’re staying and she’ll be all strung up ready for a gangbang. Daryl kills them all, but Beth dies, and he falls deeper into despair.
But it doesn’t explain why the funeral home was so clean -because the gang sure isn’t. That’s a mystery that is sure to be solved eventually.
I think that house was definitely a trap of some sort, just don’t know whose!
Pretty sure Joe’s gang has nothing to do with the car that kidnapped Beth.
I think whoever kidnapped Beth set it up for that zombie hoard to attack Darryl like that. Srsly, like 30 walkers just standing at the door? That was weird.
Also weird: Bob! I don’t know what to think about his character.
after watching talking dead i think they are trying to live down how creepy they originally made him…also he probably dies this season.
agree though they could of been following the car up until they heard the cans and zombie rustling.
Great episode for Bob: Didn’t get bit, got him some Sasha and even got a few minutes sleep. Everything’s coming up Bob!
1. I said it the last time we saw him and I’ll say it again: Glenn was passed out for 3 hours (the girl with him flat out said it) in a truck going the opposite direction in a world where there are no speed laws. There is NO WAY he made it back to the “general” area where all the characters are at in only a few days by simply walking.
2. I’m getting a more “brother-sister” vibe from DAryl and Beth. Daryl and Merle looked a good 12-15 years apart, and so do Daryl and Beth. This relationship is his chance to do her right to make up for how wrong Merle did him.
3. I haven’t missed a single episode, and I have no idea who that group of men Daryl met are.
4. If the “on the next episode” clips are any indication so far, the only characters we see in the clips are the only ones who will be featured in the next episode. I love Tyrese and I’m itching to see if he finds out what Carol did, but rest assured that regardless of the characters crying, no one in that group is getting infected. My bets are on one of the girls getting lost from the group during a zombie hoard attack. Possibly with “lil ass-kicker” in tow.
3. It’s the same group that invaded Rick’s house when he was sleeping.
2. Well… you gotta be looking for the signs… when Daryl dropped Beth down from the piggy back ride, his back was sopping wet.
Sweat or something else???
I’m still looking for a gif of Beth stroking the neck of the Schnapps bottle and closing her eyes.
I like you Steve.
4 looks like carol takes a dive next episode…i have a theory they made a scene to round back to her comic characters plot.
I could be mistaken but I am pretty certain that Joe is the same guy from the Rick/Carl/Michonne episode who was sitting on the porch whistling before going back into the house to deal with the walkers as Rick was hiding outside with the Uzi.
Besides both looking quite similar, they both had sleeveless jean biker jackets on and were travelling with a group of people who I highly doubt are good people. Especially considering how the group that guy was with in the Rick episode was talking about who gets the first turn after they see the lipstick and think that a woman was in the house. Hopefully Darryl or someone gets to Beth before those rapists do.
You’re not mistaken.
In that case, someone really needs to rescue Beth ASAP then (assuming they were the ones who abducted her). It will especially be interesting to see if they are part of this Terminus Sanctuary. Hell, it will be interesting to see Terminus in general.
Besides it being named after the Roman God who protected boundaries/borders, not a whole lot of info is really available about it. Pretty sure it wasn’t in the comics from what I remember either. But I could be wrong- It’s been a long time since I read any of those.
I dont think that Joe’s group and Beth’s abductors are in the same group. Joe’s group doesnt have a home-base, as evidenced by them crashing the house where Rick was staying and now being in the area where they found Daryl.
I figured that Joe’s group was out on a raid/collecting supplies when they crashed the house. I figured if they were nomading it they would have been way more cautious than they were from what we saw, even if they are insane murdering white trash rapists.
I suspect they may have some connection to Beths abduction based off the scene where we see Darryl sit down in the middle of the road at the crossroads of the path. If she was taken at night, it is definitely morning by the time Darryl stops and sits. Besides exhaustion, he sits and looks at the road because he was still following the only path where the car could have gone until he gets to that part where it forks and splits in two. The next thing we see is that same group who ransacked Rick’s place come down one of those roads. I think the two are connected. There isn’t too much info to work with or anything. I just figure it makes abit of sense/isn’t too far fetched. Especially considering how one of the current themes right now is everyone being separated and moving towards the same location. And that the show doesn’t have too many characters and I think it would be too much of a coincidence to be introduced to some new ones in two different episodes. Two episodes that also focus on the travels of individual, basically alone, trying to regroup with their original team.
I didn’t know about the Roman God part of it. That’s interesting. The only meaning I thought of is that a terminus is an endpoint of a transportation system, like the last station on a train line.
99.9% certain there’s no specific mention of Terminus in the comics.
@Verbal: She was taken away in a blue sedan, not a hearse. Though I am still curious as to who was in that house beforehand….
Oh damn I completely forgot about that part! I can’t wait to find out who has been keeping that pantry stocked. Especially since they must have been in that kitchen fairly recently if all the food has no dust.
Also I really hope to see a bag of Let’s Potato Chips at some point. That would be awesome
[www.uproxx.com]
This second half of the season has been fantastic. There has been character growth as well as filling in other character’s back stories. They have shown great “minutia” like Beth and Daryl’s scavenging the car for items they can use to survive, Maggie, Bob and Sasha fighting back to back in the fog and Bob’s make shift fort when he was alone. They have shown small hints at what other “not so lucky” people have gone thru like the rich peoples unfortunate end at the golf club and the formation of small gangs like Joe’s.
The show can’t win, if they stay one place everyone cries it boring they should leave. When they leave its boring cause they are all just walking around. If there is too much action people hate it because they characters are 2 dimensional and when they grow the characters everyone bitches that there is no action.
I wasn’t sure if it was a hurse but it did have some kind of cross or religious deal on it’s back window which made me think it was connected to the funeral home they had just crashed.
I think you add all that up, including the fact that whoever it was living there was passing the time prettying up de-animated walkers, and I think we have a classic case, post-apocalyptic nutbar on our hands.
After watching True Detective….
Is that D’Angelo Barksdale in the title pic?
I imagine looking back on this season, like in season 2, we’ll realize it wasn’t that bad. Week to week it’s annoying when nothing major happens, but I’m sure it is all leading to something.
Once it’s done, someone should recut the season; these eps with 1 or 2 groups are kind of annoying at times, and I think if more episodes had all of the groups involved it would be better (like episode 9).
I like the different groups in different episodes. They took a page out of the Game of Thrones playbook.
You know what could have saved us from the aimless wandering? These people clearly had a bug out plan, what with the bus and all…and yes that plan got screwed up by the prison falling apart around them…so why don’t they have a rally point where they could all meet at? One or two episodes of them in their little groups but we know they are going to be getting back together just get it done and move on.
this is a plot hole that will be remembered for all time.
I never understood why they didn’t have some form of a contingency plan, either. The most common reasoning I’ve seen is that they thought they were safe and clear from the Gov.
That, however, makes little sense to me and is extremely careless of the group.
Yeah, the lack of a meet-up spot is definitely ridiculous.
I think the fact that they wouldn’t at least wander around the immediate vicinity for other survivors is a bit ridic.
At least just circle around for a day or two. Or head to a spot where you think others would go, like the nearby lake or town you frequented.
Lol well this is a world where walking zombies that are incredibly stupid and move no faster than 2 mph have overwhelmed the majority of all people and turned it into a apocolypse. I think the assumption is that the world they lived in that fell was in line with idiocracy.
Who has a “If a tank shows up” plan?
There plan was if the zombies over run the prison, get on the bus and if you didn’t get on the bus it was because you were eaten. They didn’t think a bout a crazy ass dude with a tank showing up and blowing everything up.
You don’t need a “If a tank shows up” plan you need a “If things completely fall apart and something happens we can’t anticipate” plan. You know like “Head for this landmark a few miles from here that shouldn’t be overrun by a hoard…and you know what we’re doing so well at the prison we can stockpile it with provisions for us to survive on the road till we find something better” plan. It’s what any rational person living in a zombie apocalypse would be prepared for because you don’t know what is going to happen and what seems safe and reliable one day could backfire against you the next..like if a tank shows up.
Seriously.. When the farm got overrun they all met up again on the freeway where they first went off in search of Sophia. Even dumb as feck Lori found her way back to everyone. But having recently caught that scene in AMC’s marathon a few weeks back, it was cheesy as hell and maybe they din’t want to go that route again.
One thing I don’t get is why aren’t there any walkie-talkies? All they need is batteries right?
I put this on in the background while I was talking about True Detective on the Internet. I don’t think I missed anything.
I call bullshit on walkers not tripping down stairs trying to get at Daryl. Besides that little gripe, I enjoyed the fight.
I was certain it was a dream sequence. The walkers were almost running around that place.
Yeah all of the sudden zombies run down stairs like little kids getting called to pizza dinner dufaq
And why didn’t Beth just go upstairs. Walkers have got to be easier to knock down stairs than a pregnant girlfriend.
Sorry. Ex-girlfriend.
The way this half of the season is going is exactly what I was afraid of when everyone went their separate ways. Outside of the Rick/carrrrl/michionne episode, the spotlight on so few people at a time isn’t entraining enough. I was HOPING that when they went their separate ways, the eps would be about one part of the group finding another part of the group, and building momentum while contending with a larger threat(staying ahead of the mega herd they saw last season or the Hunters gang). The Beth/Daryl element needed to be broken up IMO, they were getting boring, sappy and it was almost making me dislike daryl.
Those ladies clean up nicely for The Talking Dead.
I don’t know, I had unnatural feelings for bloody-faced Maggie…
Did you notice that when Maggie finished killing the zombies, she just had a little dirt on her face, but when they switched to closeups of her talking to Sasha, she was suddenly covered in blood?
I get that Daryl is a bad mofo, but that was a shit ton of zombies to be overridden by and escape from. No way he shoulda made it out of there alive. Sorry.
OH… and is a hypodermic needle really going to do enough damage to a zombie’s brain to kill it? Come on!
If that’s all it takes, I’d dust off the old blowgun and spit darts at em all day.
Well if we were going the realism route then we would have to recognize that those 30 zombies probably would have been pretty noisy and he wouldnt have opened the door period lol
Also how ninja are Maggie and Sasha? Sneak up to 10feet behind Bob and he didn’t hear them. Even though gravel on train tracks are loud
Valid points all around.
As far as the needle, it was a big ass embalming injector, so it could probably do the job at close range with enough force. Then again, he shouldn’t have opened the damn door in the first place.
yeah he didnt even look, with a shadow even being casted on the door.
The Maggie, Bob and Sasha storyline reminds me of Randal describing the Lord of the Rings trilogy in Clerks II. Their brief fight was exactly like Randal’s slight stumble.
Daryl going to the dark side would be a nice twist. Though I suspect his heel turn will only last until the finale where he sees his friends getting shot at (and killed) by his new ones. Then Daryl will go full Rambo and Bugs Bunny again.
Yeah, I think Randal’s description of LOTR is perfect for these last few episodes.
For some reason, that episode of Talking Dead held my attention more than most others. Holy Smokes, nice gams, dolls!
Ninja Zombies unite!! A regular group of 30 zombies might have been noisy and gave themselves away prior to opening that door, BUT NOT THE NINJA ZOMBIES GUYS!
I hope that when they get to Terminus, Bob meets a friend named Wallace who then goes missing so Bob can wonder aloud to everyone about the possible location of Wallace.
Did anybody else find Maggie the Barbarian doing her parking-sign axe-rampage super hot? Just me? Okay, moving on.
Did anyone else assume the funeral home food was poisoned?
I thought it was a trap. You can’t poison pigs feet or generic soda.
If the Uproxx comment section is any type of barometer I’d say this show needs to find an exit ramp really soon.
Next week on “The Walking Around” Tyrese walks with a bunch of girls and gets on his period.
Came for the Rowles recap. Stayed for the annoying bitch-fest.
I mean, damn. If all of you who complain so loudly and relentlessly can write and produce a better television show about life after the zombie apocalypse, just go do it. At least that way, I won’t have to read the same exasperating shit every week.
They can’t/won’t make Beth out to be another Sophia to Darryl, at least not with the same conclusion. That would just have too many repercussions for Darryl’s character and the audience.
I love this show…
To address some of the comments made:
1) The reason people’s actions seem schizophrenic is because the show’s writers have taken multiple actions from different characters in the comic and force fed them into the limited amount of tv personalities.
2) Your average person can walk 10-15 miles a day with ease. Nijmegen we did 100 in four days. There was a similar competition in Europe where you did 100 km in 24 hours (or something equally crazy. Still goes on today)
3) Having said that, the amount of water you would need to move that far, that fast (not to mention calories) is extensive.
4) From a survivor standpoint, the show is basically a template of what not to do. What we know from Argentina and the Balkaans flies in the face of what they do on the show. I’m all about suspension of disbelief, but you would expect some common sense.
5) The tv show is not as dark as the comics. (No crap right?). The gov in the comics wasn’t keeping his Zombie daughter around because he loved her – he was (still) sexually abusing her. Michonne didn’t just stab the gov and leave him to die, she carved his eye out with an ice cream scoop. (Granted he had repeatedly raped her).
5) Darker by several lumens!
We should call this
‘The Waaaaaaaaaah-king Thread”
I also appreciate that they kept Bob around a little longer for another reason, and that’s because I’m not sure the episode could contain a blow like that and the abduction of Beth.
But that is how the comics roll.
It is one misfortune after another.
I like the comics more than the show however, so that is just me.
Couldn’t the last 3 episodes have all just been rolled into one? What a waste