‘Watch Dogs’ Demonstrates Yet Again The Failures Of Always-On DRM

#Video Games
Senior Contributor
05.27.14 29 Comments

It was probably inevitable, but that doesn’t make it any less annoying: Watch Dogs, on PC, was rendered unplayable by a uPlay issue today. And that raises the question: Why bother?

We’ve been here before, but the problem has, if anything, gotten worse since SimCity‘s disastrous launch a year ago. Always-online DRM and software has just gotten more commonplace, and in fact, the shutdown of GameSpy affected a stunning number of games.

But the uPlay problem with Watch Dogs is just absurd. The game was delayed six months entirely to avoid problems like this. Ubisoft spent millions of dollars hyping the launch. Nobody, at any point, said “Oh yeah, we’re going to be putting a lot of strain on uPlay! Maybe we should test that?”

The drumbeat major publishers hammer out is always the same: They need to prevent piracy. But from who? The kind of games that sell millions of copies on PC aren’t games like Watch Dogs, and it’s somewhat disingenuous to pretend that somehow you need to defend the value of a $60 game that will, within a year or less, be heavily discounted. Games on PC only cost $60 as long as Valve and Amazon feel like it, and lately both have been getting rather feisty with the cost-cutting. Watch Dogs will probably be available for $30, or maybe anchor a bundle, or something along those lines within a few months. Yeah, it’ll go straight onto the pile of shame, but Ubisoft doesn’t care if you play it as long as the check clears.

This needs to stop. Always-on DRM doesn’t work, it has never worked, and it’s not going to magically start working. It’s time we put it on the dustbin and move forward.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSagain?always-on DRMdrmUBISOFTvideo gamesWatch Dogs

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP