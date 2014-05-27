‘Watch Dogs’ Demonstrates Yet Again The Failures Of Always-On DRM

It was probably inevitable, but that doesn’t make it any less annoying: Watch Dogs, on PC, was rendered unplayable by a uPlay issue today. And that raises the question: Why bother?
We’ve been here before, but the problem has, if anything, gotten worse since SimCity‘s disastrous launch a year ago. Always-online DRM and software has just gotten more commonplace, and in fact, the shutdown of GameSpy affected a stunning number of games.
But the uPlay problem with Watch Dogs is just absurd. The game was delayed six months entirely to avoid problems like this. Ubisoft spent millions of dollars hyping the launch. Nobody, at any point, said “Oh yeah, we’re going to be putting a lot of strain on uPlay! Maybe we should test that?”
The drumbeat major publishers hammer out is always the same: They need to prevent piracy. But from who? The kind of games that sell millions of copies on PC aren’t games like Watch Dogs, and it’s somewhat disingenuous to pretend that somehow you need to defend the value of a $60 game that will, within a year or less, be heavily discounted. Games on PC only cost $60 as long as Valve and Amazon feel like it, and lately both have been getting rather feisty with the cost-cutting. Watch Dogs will probably be available for $30, or maybe anchor a bundle, or something along those lines within a few months. Yeah, it’ll go straight onto the pile of shame, but Ubisoft doesn’t care if you play it as long as the check clears.
This needs to stop. Always-on DRM doesn’t work, it has never worked, and it’s not going to magically start working. It’s time we put it on the dustbin and move forward.
I have to imagine we are reaching the point that actions taken against piracy cost more to implement than they save. I mean, even imagining that every pirate would buy the game instead of ignoring it entirely, I cannot imagine the cost of establishing and maintaining DRM servers for the lifespan of the game is that much cheaper than just saying “fuck it.”
I think, probably, when it comes to theft (which is what software piracy is), the principal of attempting to prevent laws being broken and to prevent their right to generate profit from their work is always going to make people lean towards some sort of protection plan – whether that’s DRM or something different.
I basically down-borrow everything online, so I don’t want to sound like I’m preaching from some kind of moral high-ground, but I definitely understand the principal in this case. Where the argument for the decriminalization of something like weed is totally valid (for a number of reasons), the idea that a company or the industry as a whole would just shrug at the theft of their product is tantamount to them encouraging theft or suggesting that piracy should not be considered a crime. Also, yes, I just used ‘tantamount’ in a sentence. I don’t even know where that came from.
One of the things I’ve learned from Dilbert is something I always knew: the people who actually know what things cost aren’t the people who make the decisions. The people who understand the technology aren’t the people who do not make the decisions. The people who actually know what their audience wants do not make the decisions.
You’re probably not wrong, but the business side of things is more fucked up than you can possibly imagine.
As is the business side of all things.
I’m sure we reached that point long ago. I doubt the numbers have ever been there to prove that DRM is worth its cost, ever since peer-to-peer file-sharing became a thing. It’s just a matter of principle for these companies. They just can’t let it go that there might be more people playing a game than paying for it. As Iron Mike said, on a basic principle level (i.e., in a world where they could do it without inconveniencing paying customers), they’re in the right to want to try to regulate that. But it clearly ain’t practical right now.
Or maybe they’re trying to sell consoles? Much easier to battle piracy on a console vs a PC. I’m just spitballing.
I don’t think Ubisoft cares how you play it as long as you give them money.
Sony probably does, since they probably paid for exclusive game content and maybe advertisements.
This story makes me happy. People who support this type of DRM deserve to buy an unplayable game.
But I feel that would backfire on PC gamers. The developers could look at the low sales on PC and wrongly assume that the issue is PC gamers and not DRM.
@Valence I think it should be a mix of not buying and stating the reason. Sure, it hasn’t worked with EA and Origin, but it assumes there might be something else and years later offer a DRM-free copy on GOG.
I’m kind of looking forward to the day when the big game publisher bubble pops, and all that is left is guys like Brian Fargo, who learned his lesson with the Interplay disaster, and is trying to move forward a different way.
Make no mistake – it is a bubble the same as the dot com bubble, the housing bubble, and any other bubble you care to name.
If a game uses Windows Live or Uplay I pirate it now. Unless it’s straight steam drm I can’t be bothered with the never ending bullshit.
Craziest thing is that if they halved the price, it’s entirely possible they’d double the number of copies sold, which means they would make the EXACT SAME AMOUNT OF MONEY. without having to waste any of this extraneous crap.
You must be trolling.
And of course it is already available for download on the piratebay making the DRM a moot point.
I’ve seen posts over the internet that people were pirating the game since essentially the day after it went gold. And, of course, these pirates had no problems playing the game today. This only effects people that purchase legally. It is the same with every big release. It makes me so angry.
Well, just like I do with every other game that has always-on DRM, I’ll wait until they remove it or live without it. I know that my $60 is a drop in the bucket, but fuck ’em, they ain’t getting me again.
“The game was delayed six months entirely to avoid problems like this.” / “Nobody, at any point, said ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to be putting a lot of strain on uPlay! Maybe we should test that?'”
Those two sentences contradict one another, don’t they? Or am I misunderstanding the first one?
Unfortunately, with large organizations, motive sometimes gets lost.
Ahh, so they just forgot what they were doing? Haha, I guess I can see that.
This is the reason I bought it on PS4
In a combination of what I said on here and on Kotaku earlier today:
I recently got a new PC that is full of power. So I decided to pre-order Watch Dogs for PC. I payed about 80 bucks for the game and couldn’t even download it until I got off of work today (Pacific Time) because the servers simply wouldn’t let me log in to uPlay so I could download the game.
This is the first, and last, time I will be getting a AAA game on PC (in this age of DRM) on Day 1.
The thing is its MUCH EASIER to pirate the game because of this idiocy. If I want to play it I HAVE to steal it apparently. I have just wasted about 10 hours trying to get their crap to run and you know what that time is worth something to me. Add that to the $130 that I payed for the collectors edition that will not run… I just can’t invest myself in them anymore. I wish I could play their game but it’s going back to Amazon.. at least I can get that back. Lesson learned I will not waste my time with another ubisoft product ever!
Although I am one of those that bought it day one… hell I pre-ordered it months ago. But I completely agree with you! And isn’t that just a sad notation on the world of gaming today. Seems like the more its hyped the worse it is.
Calling this Always-On DRM is incorrect it is not. This game will run in offline mode. How do I know, because I did so yesterday. It’s the same as Steam. Obviously, if you haven’t already downloaded (in the case of a digital copy) or authenticated (in the case of a physical copy) your game when the servers are down, then yes, it will prevent you from playing the game. However, if the game is already installed and authenticated you can play it just fine even if the Uplay servers are down, minus the multi-player features, obviously. This is not the same as with some of the Ubisoft games in the past or Diablo 3 where if you get disconnected from the server you cannot play the game at all, even in single player.
uPlay is checking in with the server in the background (like Steam or Origin) will. But it’s more aggressive about that connection: When uPlay goes out, the game goes out.
Agreed. GTA V was the last time i will attempt any day 1 releases for online heavy games. All my friends lost interest before they worked out the multiplayer kinks. It is too bad because we planned to play the hell out of that game online.
Like Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer said. Watch_Dogs does not have Always On DRM. It has a one time activation and can be played completely offline after that.
Friendly Japanese tells Dan: “From WHOM?”