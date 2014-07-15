Watch This British Reporter Nearly Gag As He Swallows A Fly During A Live Segment

07.15.14 4 years ago

Adam Boulton of the UK’s Sky News swallowed a fly on live television this morning, but like a proper British gentleman, he managed to soldier through the report despite the fact that you can clearly see him start gagging, mid-sentence — which in turn made me feel kind of like gagging. Now that is a reporter, ladies and gentlemen. No word yet on whether he swallowed a spider to catch the fly or swallowed a bird to catch the spider, etcetera, etcetera.

(Via @erinruberry)

