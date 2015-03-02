NOPE: Watch This Horrifying Video Of An Australian Spider Eating A Snake

It’s been a while since we’ve NOPE’D hard on Australia, so let’s see what the delightful land from down under has for us today. According to Wikipedia, the Redback spider is an arachnid indigenous to Australia that’s one of the few species of spider with a venom that is seriously harmful to human beings, which makes it super convenient that they prefer to live in sheltered locations often “near or inside human residences.” SOUNDS GREAT.

In addition to also being one of the few arachnids that displays “sexual cannibalism while mating,” the Redback spider likes to feast on insects, other spiders and small vertebrates. That’s right, vertebrates. The person who posted this video to LiveLeak wrote:

These little eight legged bastards are everywhere around my house, but I never thought they could take down a brown snake. Although I have seen them eat baby blue tongues. [these adorable things]

No big deal. Just venomous spiders that are highly poisonous and eat lizards and snakes are all over your house. I’m no real estate expert, but I’d say that’s a good sign to move out of your house, burn it to the ground and salt the earth.

What say you, John Goodman?

Buena Vista Pictures

Via BroBible