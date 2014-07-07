Watch This Shiba Inu Try Its Darnedest To Lick Its Way Through A Glass Door

Caveat before we jump into this, yes, I’m aware that this YouTube video is two years old. But counterpoints: Only now is it just picking up viral traction, it’s the middle of the summer, and look at that screenshot. How could I say no to that screenshot? I can try all I want, but I can say to a certainty that nothing I find on the internet today is going to comedically top this. So just sit back, relax and enjoy this majestic Shiba Inu named Brock try to get through a door using the powers of his tongue and face.
(Via Tastefully Offensive)
Much lick, very glass. So window.
WOW
Wow that’s so funny! How did your brain handle coming up with such an original comment?
I liked it. Much appropriate. Wow.
Much awesome. Good comment. Wow