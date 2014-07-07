Watch This Shiba Inu Try Its Darnedest To Lick Its Way Through A Glass Door

07.07.14 4 Comments

Caveat before we jump into this, yes, I’m aware that this YouTube video is two years old. But counterpoints: Only now is it just picking up viral traction, it’s the middle of the summer, and look at that screenshot. How could I say no to that screenshot? I can try all I want, but I can say to a certainty that nothing I find on the internet today is going to comedically top this. So just sit back, relax and enjoy this majestic Shiba Inu named Brock try to get through a door using the powers of his tongue and face.

