Watch This Shiba Inu Try Its Darnedest To Lick Its Way Through A Glass Door

Caveat before we jump into this, yes, I’m aware that this YouTube video is two years old. But counterpoints: Only now is it just picking up viral traction, it’s the middle of the summer, and look at that screenshot. How could I say no to that screenshot? I can try all I want, but I can say to a certainty that nothing I find on the internet today is going to comedically top this. So just sit back, relax and enjoy this majestic Shiba Inu named Brock try to get through a door using the powers of his tongue and face.

(Via Tastefully Offensive)