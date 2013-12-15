Week 15 Early Games Open Thread

All it takes is a Kirk Cousins injury for the Sex Cannon to resume cumslinging on the field, in the stands, in cheerleaders’ hair. Being pent up and inactive for so long, you have to worry in a dome that he could flood the place. In case there was any doubt that age and irrelevance might have tamed his throwgasm game, behold this quote:
Rex to @ESPNRadio980 on what would happen if he got in: "I would definitely sling it around."
— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 13, 2013
Cousins going down with a serious injury would also be the most appropriate way for Mike Shanahan to get fired, not to mention the fastest. Shanny would get the Lane Kiffin treatment without a doubt. Scratch that, Dan Snyder would have him detained in one of his jets then have it flown into a mountain. Mike Shanahan would have been responsible for destroying RGIII, formerly the lone hope for a broken franchise, and Kirk Cousin’s trade value. Shanny only admitted his mistake with forcing RGIII to play late last season once his desire to get out of town became overpowering. In daring Snyder to fire him, he claims to be concerned for Griffin’s health now that tanking is the only reasonable course of action for the Redskins. That means pushing Cousins into action. The best-case scenario: he plays well in three Washington wins to close out the season and the Redskins have a viable option at QB in case RGIII wants out, or they have trade bait that could fetch them possibly a second-round pick. Of course, worst case: he sucks or gets hurt and the Redskins are doomed for the same shitty controversy next year with a different coach.
Kyle Shanahan, meanwhile, isn’t even waiting for his dad to get canned before letting the media know he’s striking out on his own next year.
By far the most intriguing and important game of the early slate has the Patriots traveling to Miami with New England’s track for the top seed and the Dolphins’ hopes for a Wild Card at stake. The Dolphins have lost seven straight to the Patriots, including the first matchup of the season when the Dolphins led 17-3 at half. Miami has won three of its last four since handing the Schiano Men their first win of the year. The only loss in that span came in a tight game against the Panthers. The effect of Gronk’s absence on the Patriots offense will be the most scrutinized aspect of the game. And by that, I mean the easiest way for pundits to explain away Tom Brady losing a critical game on the road.
Finally, it’s the return of Jay Cutler as the Bears face the Browns with Jason Campbell playing actually pretty well. You’d never have expected it the way Campbell played backing up Cutler last year with the Bears. In that way, it’s kind of sad that Josh McCown isn’t starting. A battle of suddenly competent quarterbacks would have been more fun.
Your early game slate, as rated by KSK’s not-at-all subjective, rigorously scientificated five-star system:
Washington at Atlanta * (five stars if Grossman has to play)
Chicago at Cleveland **
Houston at Indianapolis **
Buffalo at Jacksonville *
New England at Miami ****
Philadelphia at Minnesota **
Seattle at New York Giants **
San Francisco at Tampa Bay **
Was that last drive by the Cowboys sponsored by Footlocker?
You know, it’s just not christmas without the NFC East being decided in week 17 by a Romo choke job.
MERRRY CHOKEMAS
HO HO HOOOOOOOOOOOO
Turns out Asiata is a great running back if a penalty gets the Vikings to the three yard line.
Nice knowin ya, Eagles.
Just let the Vikings score so you can throw it deep to DJax.
Fletcher Cox: Great porn name
More like Felcher Cocks.
But more X’s.
I know it’s been said before, but Moose….THAT JACKET! Last time I saw a guy in a suit like that he tried selling me a set of encyclopedias.
Late games post is up
So the Redskins are worse than the Jags… That happened so gradually I barely noticed.
It’s been true most of the season. It’s just Alfred Morris and Jordan Reed are good enough that it was disguised for a while at the start of the season.
Yet deep down, you always knew.
Ah Santonio, what the fuck is up with the red contact lenses?
Of course Rex knows Geno has to use his legs. And especially his quick feet.
“Must be tough not having Adrian Peterson out there”: [media.tumblr.com]
Cleveland has its sad hands team on the field.
I love the fetal position around the ball. MIIIIINE.
Please let the Igles get one more possession at least.
I’d like to thank the Eagles for giving Dallas fans some false hope in winning the division. It’ll make the heart break that much better
“You’re goddamned right.”
– NBC Executives eyeing Week 17 match-up while stroking themselves
Browns? Onside kick?
What could possibly go wrong?
That was an entertaining onside kick attempt.
Josh Gordon? Never heard of him. Is he good at football?
Chris Conte has Gordon on his fantasy team*
*no he just sucks real bad
Josh Gordon scores so easily it’s ridiculous.
Josh Gordon: Good at football.
Josh Gordon. Good at receiving.
Fucking Conte.
Seahawks D got me 22 points. I don’t know if I love or hate them for giving me hope.
Sad RG3 is sad.
OUR SEASON IS OVER GO FOR 2
No one wants to see that game go to OT. I’m fine with a 1 pt loss.
This.
It didn’t work, but who cares?
That’s not sarcasm, I support the going for 2.
Chiefs: proving Andy Reid may not have actually been the problem in Philly.
except for clock management.
I suspect a large part of the problem with the Eagles last year was Eagles fans crushing Andy Reid’s spirit.
The entire offensive line is crippled for the season and it suddenly became “Why can’t the offense do anything?”
Jamal Charles: Good at football.
Does Patterson have a condom over his dreads?
I give Shanny credit. Going for 2 was the right call in that situation.
Was that a “Boom, fuck his ass” in Jets-Car?
Jamaal off to a quick start. Yay, me!
Redskins fail, Eagles fail, Giants fail … your move, Cowboys.
@Romo It’s the December gift that keeps on giving.
It’s too early….they will save the derpocalypse until the last week game against eagles.
/looks at calendar…yup.
“Fale?”
-Romo
Shanahanigans
Oh, he said it!
Miami Dolphins,
Miami Dolphins,
Miami Dolphins Number One.
Yes we`re the…
Miami Dolphins,
Miami Dolphins,
Miami Dolphins Number One
Mike Shanahan is doing his best to get fired.
LOLskins.
They’re still the Dolphins, so I expect they’ll shit the bed against the Jets in W17 while San Diego beat the Chiefs 3rd stringers to steal the #6 seed, but it’s still cool to beat the Pats & stuff.
Your sacrifice will not be forgotten.
Dan Snyder might have a new love in his life.
FDR sees nothing wrong with this.
“Everyone is talking about the Patriots as the 1 seed.”
Yes, YOU ASSHOLES IN BROADCASTING WANT IT SO BADLY YOU WON’T SHUT UP ABOUT IT.
Well I already hate the Raiders game
So when is Ponder’s wife is gonna claw out Matt Cassel’s eyes at a fake interview?
If I was Washington, Cousins isn’t the qb I’d be trading.
Strong taek?
I agree.
I sensed a great disturbance in the force, as if dozens of Kommenters ejaculated, and then pounded their drinks
I just painted the Christmas tree white.
Oops. Shouldn’t have left that window open.
That’s no moon, that’s a face ejaculation.
I really do hope Foles gets hurt.
Yea, i’m just angry that Shady not more involve right now. So i’m taking it out on Foles.
I hate him so much right now.
At least his feelings.
Factory of Sadness is obviously ramping up its holiday production.
The Bears could make it to the playoffs IM SO HORNY RIGHT NOW
Yes. It will be quite fun watching the Panthers, Saints, or 49ers coming to Chicago in January and tearing the Bears a new one.
Man, you know things are bad when you let Michael Bush into the endzone untouched.
Cleveland: Your truckload of sadness is ready for delivery.