Weird Al, Ben Folds, And Others Take Part In An Amusing ‘Star Wars’ Cantina Band Audition

When it comes to putting a band together, Mos Eisley Cantina probably isn’t exactly the prime venue I would choose. It’s in the desert number one, and number two, it’s too easy to get in the door. Unless you’re a droid of course.

Even with those issues, College Humor still thought it could put together a sketch that would serve a funny purpose on Star Wars day and would help the Modal Nodes find their newest member. And they got an all-star cast to play along. From the description:

We partnered with Lucasfilm and YouTube on a trip back to Tatooine’s favorite hive of scum and villainy. Featuring in order Chris Daughtry, Ben Folds, Liz Phair, Reggie Watts, Mark McGrath, Jordin Sparks, Rick Springfield, Weird Al, Lisa Loeb, and mc chris.

I didn’t know Daughtry could scream like that. I’m so used to running in the opposite direction when anything Daughtry related comes on, I never give him a chance. That’s a poor reflection on me and I need to reevaluate myself.

Oh and it’s nice to see mc chris back in the Boba Fett game. There will never be a day that I hear that voice and don’t think of Hesh from Sealab 2021. Hard to believe that all of that was over ten years ago now.

(Via College Humor)