What Happened With Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes From ‘GMA?’

Going into the Thanksgiving holiday, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes weren’t exactly household names. Granted, the two were co-anchors on Good Morning America‘s GMA3 stage, but they didn’t share the high level of fame of other morning talk show hosts. That all changed less than a week after Thanksgiving when the Daily Mail published photos of them looking very cozy over the holiday break. The two were papped having a romantic drink together, holding hands in an Uber, and at one point, Holmes could be clearly seen grabbing Robach’s butt. There was just one small problem: As far as anyone knew, the GMA anchors were married to other people.

As the photos went viral on social media thanks to what appeared to be the worst attempt to hide an affair, Robach and Holmes scrambled to control the narrative. They both deactivated their social media accounts and an “inside source” reached out to PEOPLE to set the record straight on their respective marital statuses. Or more specifically, the lack thereof.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the insider adds. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

According to PEOPLE, the photos looked so incriminating because the two were essentially going public with their relationship. “She’s got nothing to hide,” the source said. “They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything.”

However, the story isn’t that cut and dry. PEOPLE also reported that rumors of Robach and Holmes having an affair were already kicking around a year ago. Robach and Holmes chemistry and “mutual affection” raised eyebrows, but it was chalked up to being friends outside of work. In an awkward revelation, the two often went on double dates with their now ex-spouses. Yikes.

As for ABC’s reaction, the network is reportedly loving it. An ABC staffer told Page Six that the situation has been “ratings gold” and there was a concerted effort to ensure Robach and Holmes were on-air after the story broke. They’re definitely not hiding anything now.

