Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have gone dark on social media after the two were reportedly photographed looking very, very friendly over the holiday weekend. Prior to the Daily Mail publishing the photos, the two were believed to be married to other people, so that’s going to turn some heads. It also didn’t help that the pair were being openly affectionate from holding hands in a car to Holmes very visibly grabbing Robach’s butt.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Holmes deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Robach did the same for Instagram, but her account is reportedly still active on Twitter. The potential couple is also attempting to head off accusations of an affair.

An inside source has already told People that the couple was already separated from their spouses before they started dating, and there was no overlap with their burgeoning romance.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the insider adds. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.” Robach, 49, is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes, 45, is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples were married in 2010. Continues the source: “She’s got nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything.”

However, People also reports that their colleagues at GMA were “somewhat surprised” by the photos, and their chemistry did raise suspicions.

“There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” a source at GMA said. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

