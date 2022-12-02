Just days before his romance with Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach went wide on social media thanks to very incriminating photos, T.J. Holmes reportedly dropped a cryptic message on Instagram that’s since been deleted along with his whole account. Prior to the revelation of their romance, Holmes and Robach were believed to still be happily married to other people. However, in the aftermath of their relationship going public, the two have scrambled to avoid accusations of having an affair by revealing that they both ended their respective marriages in August of this year.

Holmes, for his part, seemed to be hinting at that fact that his marriage was over before the story broke. Via Us Weekly:

The 45-year-old journalist reportedly took to Instagram earlier this week and uploaded a photo from his dressing room with an excerpt that read: “End the relationship and cry once. It’s better than being with them and crying daily.” Holmes added his own commentary in the caption, writing, “Quote of the week.” The Arkansas native has frequently posted the inspirational words he hangs on his dressing room door. Another recent message read, “Your friendship with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have.”

By Wednesday, news of his relationship with Robach was everywhere after the two were photographed holding hands, and uh, grabbing butts. Co-workers have since told People that affair rumors have followed Robach and Holmes around for at least a year thanks to their chemistry. As for how ABC is taking the “scandal,” they reportedly love it. Despite the whirlwind press, the two anchors were on the air Thursday morning by the request of top brass.

“All they care about is the ratings,” an ABC staffer told Page Six. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.”

