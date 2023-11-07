What Is Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot?

Elon Musk is at it again, but this time instead of turning Twitter/X into a “dating app,” he’s creating his own AI model named Grok. But, in true Musk fashion, Grok is not like other forms of technology: it has “a little humor in its responses.” What does that mean to Musk? See below:

The chatbot is currently in “early beta” but will be available to X Premium+ Subscribers, who surely exist out there somewhere. Musk notes that Grok has a “massive advantage” over AI bots because of its real-time access to X. It also seems to have a bit of an attitude problem.

Musk responded to a user with enthusiasm, “We worked hard to ensure Grok was funny. If AI is going to take over, please let it at least make us laugh.” Surely someone out there is laughing at this. According to the official site:

Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor! A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems. Grok is still a very early beta product – the best we could do with 2 months of training – so expect it to improve rapidly with each passing week with your help.

The site adds that Grok is intended to be used as a “powerful research assistant” that can be used to access data and will rival the likes of ChatGPT. There is no current release date, but you can sign up to be on the waitlist here. If this goes as well as Musk’s latest business endeavors then……we might never hear of it again. Or it will ruin everything!

