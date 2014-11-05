What The Hell Is Wrong With Artie Lange And Why Did He Make A Slave Joke About An ESPN Reporter?

Artie Lange has problems, I think we all know that. I think we’re all familiar with his demons, his substance abuse issues, his suicide attempt in 2010, and everything else. But I’m not sure any of that excuses the comedian from this weird, weird string of jokes about ESPN reporter Cari Champion.
For those not aware, Cari Champion is the host of First Take on ESPN2. You know, the one with Screamin’ A. Smith and Skip Bayless. Champion used to be on the Tennis Channel and I actually met her at the French Open a few years back. She’s a lovely woman and quite talented and it’s a shame her talents are going to waste on a show like that. But I digress.
Here’s what Lange said.
I’m all for pushing boundaries in comedy. I think the most successful comedians are the ones who hit on subjects others are afraid to touch. That’s why I love Louis CK, Jim Norton and Joan Rivers, among others. But these jokes aren’t even good. These jokes are flat-out stupid and kind of gross. I get that he was trying to be over-the-top but I didn’t laugh here, not once.
If you’re going to push the boundaries of race in a joke (like Chris Rock), be good at it. Don’t just say, “LOL, black person, slave…HAHA guys.” No, that makes you sound like an ignorant, unfunny racist. Stop it.
I’ve never understood how Lange still has a job anywhere. He’s always been a disgusting, unfunny asshole.
In general, I agree with you. 90 percent of the time he’s just an unfunny douche; but his appearance on the “Joe Buck Show” is probably the greatest instance of awkward humor in the history of television. Look it up on Youtube if you need a chuckle.
I think his show with Nick DiPaolo was pretty good. That may be because of the supporting cast and always amusing guests they had, but it was his show none the less.
The only humor I found in it was how random the whole scenario was. You’re jerking off to the transition of power between slave master and slave.
White people astound me.
Hey now. Don’t be grouping White Americans (or Americans for that matter) with the rest of us. You Yanks have such a race fetish, it’s a little embarrassing.
That’s because odds are if you’re anywhere else, it’s not nearly so integrated. It’s hard to fantasize about what you never see. Europe doesn’t even bother to calculate the percentage, not worth their time.
In a rural town, masturbating to a black person would like masturbating to a mermaid. So yeah, you’re a little biased, buddy.
This has nothing to do with white people you racist idiot.
@Filip Modzelewski Don’t blame him, blame his environment.
Was it supposed to be a joke? Looks like he’s just micro-blogging his afternoon.
The first thing most comedians say whenever another comedian says some stupid shit is that no topic is off limits. Okay fine, but shouldn’t “not being funny” be? If you’re a comedian and your joke can be interpreted as either racist, sexist, or homophobic, damn it better be funny. And if not, maybe keep it to yourself.
Or just keep it to yourself regardless? Yeah probably that.
“I’m not insulted as a Jew, I’m insulted as a comedian.” ~Jerry Seinfeld
You don’t know a bit is funny until you put it out there. Twitter probably wasn’t the best place to try this bit for the first time, but I don’t think it would really have worked in a club.
Comedians have the right to attempt to be funny, sometimes it just doesn’t work out. But that doesn’t mean because it didn’t work you instantly forget what their motives were and automatically jump to their attempted bit being a serious reflection of their ideals. It just means it didn’t work. Hell, had he worded it differently and done a live version where we could see his emotions, I think it would have been funny as hell.
“Funny” is subjective, you blithering moron.
Right, but the appropriate response to “not funny” is silence not sanctimony.
An ex-gf of mine, who’s black, doesn’t mind racist jokes as long as they were funny. You can always test out jokes, some will be funny and some won’t, but if you’re making a joke that a large group of people might find offensive, you better make sure it’s funny.
I’ll shed a little light: this is a common scenario Stern used to bring up on the show (Artie used to be a cohost there for those that don’t know). He would, say, be interviewing Pamela Anderson and she would admit to dating a black model for Calvin Klein. Then Stern would ask if they ever roleplayed Slave & Slavemaster. Or he’d talk to a black stripper or whatever and tell her that’s what he’d roleplay with her. So that’s where he got it from. This wasn’t funny anyway, and that’s what’s important.
The idea is it is okay because the slave triumphs. I assume. Whatever, non-story.
Comedians say much worse things than this every night in comedy clubs everywhere. Let’s not make this a thing. Artie Lange is a comedian, he made a joke, you didn’t like it, some people found it funny. Get over it.
Here’s the thing: the first tweet/setup worked because A) Cari Champion is attractive and B) the camera will cut back and forth to the two screaming assholes that are the main attraction. So the idea of someone struggling to rub one out to First Take is humorous.
But it goes off the rail next when he starts talking about slavery and abuse. It goes from “haha” to “wtf?” without any lube.
You throw Joan Rivers up there like she never made unfunny jokes about rape, pedophiles, gender, race…the list is pretty long.
What The Hell Is Wrong With Andy Isaac And Why Did He Flippantly Use A Shock Comedian’s Substance Abuse And Suicide History As A Means Of Belittling Him For Making A Tasteless Joke?
Feeling good and superior, bud?
Artie, use the pause button on the DVR and save us all the headache. Sheesh.
He should have just stopped after the first one.
I heard Joe Buck found it funny…
Artie Lange looks like a guy from the gamergate movement. (And sounds like one too!)
Then you clearly aren’t “all for pushing the boundaries.”
Are you saying this was ok?
Bad jokes are never newsworthy. Just ignore it. Silence is worse than outrage to a comic.
I don’t like insulting a guy with depression issues, even one who’s never done a single thing that moved me in the direction of liking him; but he certainly earned a few shots with this.
Yea but this whole website is disgusting, go make some more outrage porn you hacks
In other news: Artie Lange is still alive?
If he physically forced a black woman to simulate a slave-slave owner scenario…I think it would be disgusting. But he didn’t…he made a joke…a bad joke about it. Let’s try and be actually disgusted and revolted about things we should be disgusted and revolted by. Instead of wasting precious brain cells on a bad joke.
It’s not just racially insensitive. He was also talking about sexual assault. That probably deserves to be mentioned in there.
I’ll admit it, I found it kinda funny. Quite the bizarre and random sex fantasy. The Skip Baylis comment wasn’t even a joke though, no excuse there.
“I’m for pushing boundaries up to the point where there are boundaries” -#hottake