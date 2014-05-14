WhatsApplebee’s Is The New iPhone App That Is So Dumb You’ll Believe It’s Real

Shutterstock (original)

Thanks to social media branding and the ever-changing landscape of modern technology, the biggest app associated with an evening at Applebee’s is no longer a plate of mozzarella sticks (LOL!). Instead, people who love Applebee’s can now download the new iPhone social networking app known as WhatsApplebee’s, which – and I swear I am not making this up – brings fans of the chain restaurant together the same way that Chat Roulette brings people who love to show their penises to strangers together.

While this app wasn’t actually created or endorsed by the Applebee’s brain trust, they have to at least love Michael Lazer-Walker’s idea to bring likeminded people together over a 2 for $20 combo meal for the sake of keeping lonely parties of one to a minimum.

Join the hottest new social network! WhatsApplebee’s is a free, anonymous real-time chat service that lets you connect with friends, strangers, and other fans of the restaurant chain Applebee’s.

Sure, I mock this now, but if WhatsHooters becomes a thing, you can expect to see the very first review from Apple user Burnsy<3(o)(o) within two minutes of launch.

WhatsApplebee’s is the most exclusive social network around: you can only use it while you’re physically inside an Applebee’s restaurant. This way, you know you’re talking to true Applebee’s fans. With over 1,000 Applebee’s locations in the United States, what’re you waiting for?

Okay, so this actually was created by Walker as a joke, but it was a lot of fun to at least temporarily pretend that it’s serious. But as he explained to Engadget, it’s really not any more ridiculous or stupid in theory than plenty of actual apps that were developed for us average dorks to use.

“Lately I’ve seen so many apps that seem like they’re a parody of Silicon Valley culture but are in fact real, actual products,” Walker told us. “I wanted to create something just on the other side of that line – something that’s clearly a terrible idea, but not SO outlandish compared to the current state of things that you might, for a second, believe it’s real.”

There are some people out there who still think this is something that was created by Applebee’s for people to sincerely use to have conversations with anonymous Applebee’s diners during their own meals, and that’s what makes it all so much fun. Because if people bite on this absurd iPhone app, then they might actually believe that some of these reviews are real.

(Original banner via Northfoto / Shutterstock.com)