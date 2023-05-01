Where To Stream The Met Gala 2023

Our calendars tell us it’s May which means one of the biggest events in the world of fashion (and, let’s be honest, celebrity gossip) is nearly here.

The 2023 Met Gala is upon us and while the A-listers are flocking to the most photographed and dangerous (just ask Jason Derulo) red carpet of the year, we normies get to enjoy the beautiful chaos from the comfort of our own homes. The Met Gala is hosted by the famous New York City museum and is meant to mark the launch of a new exhibit honoring a moment in pop culture. And while archival dresses and vintage clothes are cool and all, let’s be frank — we’re here for the parasocial celebrity of it all.

So, where can you get a glimpse of the haute couture-wearing Hollywood influencers on the big night?

Unlike events like The Oscars and The Grammys, The Met Gala doesn’t broadcast its red carpet show on network TV. Instead, fans hoping to rank their favorite looks must head to a live stream being hosted by Vogue. The magazine will air footage of all of the arrivals on its website and its social media channels, including on Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and Facebook. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman with Emma Chamberlain serving as a special correspondent.