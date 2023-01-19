Dua Lipa Will Be One Of Four Co-Chairs At The 2023 Met Gala

People are expecting a big year from Dua Lipa. When will we finally get her next album? “Well, when I was speaking to Elton [John], I really felt like I was halfway done,” she recently told Variety. “But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So, I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

She won’t be writing on May 1.

Lipa (and Vogue) announced today, January 18, that she will work with Anna Wintour as one of four co-chairs for the 2023 Met Gala. The other three are acclaimed actress and writer Michaela Coel, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, and the (recently retired) all-time tennis great Roger Federer.

“The 2023 Met Gala the opening of ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements,” Lipa wrote on Instagram, noting that “A Line Of Beauty” will open to the public at New York City’s famed Metropolitan Museum Of Art on May 5.

Last month, Page Six reported that Lipa was dating Jack Harlow. That could very well be old news (or never true to begin with), but for now, we can still fantasize about their Met Gala red carpet debut.

