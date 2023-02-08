With the 65th annual Grammy Awards officially behind us, all eyes are on Super Bowl LVII. While sports fans anticipate a cutthroat showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, music fans are more so interested in the halftime show. This year’s featured performer is none other than Oscar-nominated singer Rihanna. But before she takes the stage, Madame Tussauds New York wants to preserve a little piece of this moment in entertainment history.

Not only is the “Work” singer known for her breakout songs but the Fenty boss has also carved a line for herself in the fashion world. Ahead of the big game, Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new wax figure of Rihanna dedicated to her contributions to fashion and is dressed in her 2018 Met Gala’s ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination’ look designed by Margiela. The figure is on display in its Glow Gala room.

When discussing the singer’s upcoming Super Bowl performance in a statement, Joerg Hanel, Madame Tussauds New York’s general manager, said, “Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday, so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon.”

This isn’t the only Rihanna wax figure being added to their collection; Madame Tussauds Orlando has announced later this year, their figure will sport the singer’s outfit from the Super Bowl 2023.

