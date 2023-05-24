Whoopi Goldberg did not hold back on the recent rash of right-wing “snowflakes” who have been threatening Target employees and knocking over displays in protest of the retailers Pride merchandise. The situation got so bad that Target relented and removed Pride products that “that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” namely, a transgender swimsuit for adults that conservatives falsely claimed was made for children.

Whoopi was not pleased. During Wednesday morning’s episode of The View, she tore into the right-wing “snowflakes” after noting that she’s “all for protecting” Target employees and understands the retailer’s position.

Via The Daily Beast:

“I’m sick of people moving my desires because their desires are not being met in some way. I’m sick of people telling me I can’t go to a drag show,” Goldberg proclaimed as the crowd roared. “I’m sick of people telling me that my friends are different because you don’t understand them. I’m sick of it. This is America. You’re supposed to be able to be whoever you are! You know, stop with all this stuff. You want to talk about snowflakes? Who are the snowflakes really?!”

As she brought her thoughts to a close, Whoopi did her best not to drop any swear words, but she was very close to getting there.

“The people scared of a flag, people who [are] scared of a drag brunch. It’s a brunch. It’s a brunch!” Goldberg said. “I’m getting really tired of this, and I’m trying not to say any bad words.”

(Via The Daily Beast)