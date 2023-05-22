In case anyone needed proof that these two The View co-hosts are still close friends after the Fartgate “controversy,” Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the week by giving Sunny Hostin a lap dance on Monday’s morning episode.

The raunchy display took place during a panel discussion on the surprising large amount of people who “cheat” during bachelor or bachelorette parties. A recent report put the number as high as 70%. However, The View ladies took issue with some of the methodology. Lap dances were considered a form of cheating, and Hostin didn’t agree with that categorization.

“I said during our Hot Topics meeting that lap dancing isn’t cheating, but come to think of it, I’ve never seen a lap dance, so maybe it is cheating?” Hostin revealed, and that’s when Whoopi struck.

Whoopi giving Sunny a lap dance was not at all the direction I was expecting today’s episode to go pic.twitter.com/hdMPhyMFIK — 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 ☭ (@HostinsHens) May 22, 2023

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Would you like to see?” Goldberg asked, approaching Hostin while the audience erupted with applause. She proceeded to shimmy around a seated Hostin while narrating the entire thing. “First I’m looking at you, okay? And then I start to turn, and then it’s all like this, and then it’s like that,” Goldberg said as cohost Sara Haines filmed the whole thing on her phone and Ana Navarro stood up to clap along. “And then it’s me going down over here, and then I go back on the side.”

What was Hostin’s view on lap dances after getting a very personal demonstration from Whoopi Goldberg?

“That’s cheating,” Hostin said multiple times while still trying to compose herself. “That’s cheating!”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)