Whoops: Bartender Sets A Customer’s Face On Fire While Preparing A Flaming Drink

A bartender in Lithuania was caught on closed circuit cameras actually lighting a customer’s face on fire while preparing a flaming drink. According to The Spirits Business — which you can kind of make out in the video — the female bartender was pouring the drink from a good height away from the glass which resulted in her splashing the alcohol on the customer, which was what caused him to catch on fire.

According to reports, none of the staff were able to give medical attention. In fact, the footage shows the bartenders returning to pulling pints just seconds after the incident, instead of assisting the guest. The guest received horrific burns to his face and head. The incident is a warning to bar owners to ensure staff are trained properly when mixing drinks of this nature, or not serve them at all.

Uhhhhh yeah, about that last line. I don’t have too much more to say on this subject, so I’m just going to side with Ron Swanson on this one.

Drink alcohol like a man. It should be in a glass, preferably brown, and with or without ice. The end.

Here’s the video so you can watch for yourself: