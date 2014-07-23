Whoops: Bartender Sets A Customer’s Face On Fire While Preparing A Flaming Drink

A bartender in Lithuania was caught on closed circuit cameras actually lighting a customer’s face on fire while preparing a flaming drink. According to The Spirits Business — which you can kind of make out in the video — the female bartender was pouring the drink from a good height away from the glass which resulted in her splashing the alcohol on the customer, which was what caused him to catch on fire.
According to reports, none of the staff were able to give medical attention. In fact, the footage shows the bartenders returning to pulling pints just seconds after the incident, instead of assisting the guest. The guest received horrific burns to his face and head.
The incident is a warning to bar owners to ensure staff are trained properly when mixing drinks of this nature, or not serve them at all.
Uhhhhh yeah, about that last line. I don’t have too much more to say on this subject, so I’m just going to side with Ron Swanson on this one.
Drink alcohol like a man. It should be in a glass, preferably brown, and with or without ice. The end.
Here’s the video so you can watch for yourself:
That very same thing happened to Lawrence Fishburne when he was younger. Fortunately, the quick thinking bartender ran around the bar and stomped the face fire out with his golf shoe!
You would think such an incident would deter him from ever going to a bar again, but surprisingly Fishburne loves the bars even more, participating in even more cliché drinking challenges.
His favorite being body shots, but in Fishburne’s version, he lays on the bar and they pour tequila all over his head. Then peeps do face shots out of the divot holes!
He and Robert Davi hit up the bars on ladies night to offer a two for one shot from the pits special.
And Ray Liotta.
Actually that was Seal and it’s how he met his wife.
♫ Skin grafts are just a Flaming Moe away ♫
the best part is not the face on fire guy, its the guy who see the face on fire guy and decided that this is a perfect opportunity to steal a bottle from behind the bar, only to get shot down by the other bartender
Here drink this. It will help take the skin off. I mean edge off.
Awesome! The Human Torch. Next great Superhero!
Lithuania has become the Florida of Eurasia. Labas!
I’m more offended that at a busy bar, someone would order a cocktail that is that complex.
Assholes will asshole.
At least this one got what he deserved.
Seriously, setting drinks on fire is bullshit and most bartenders aren’t good at keeping customers safe. I’ve seen just a basic flaming cocktail burn the shit out of someone’s face because they either a) tried to drink it while it was still flaming, or b) let the flame continue to burn for so long that the glass burned their lips. People are drinkin’, not thinkin’ and barkeeps need to be aware. 151 usually burns off pretty fast, but still…
Watching the bartenders do nothing was pretty sketch.
So I’m assuming he got free drinks the rest of the night
The Human Torch was denied a bank loan.
Well he won’t have to shave or get a haircut for a while.