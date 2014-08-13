Why Are People So Upset Over The Success Of The Ice Bucket Challenge?

Like most people, my Facebook feed is currently filled with videos of my shirtless friends and their friends and friends’ friends dumping everything from salad bowls to Gatorade coolers filled with ice water over their heads. Like a lot of people, I initially wondered, “What the hell are these whackjobs up to?” and when I took a few moments to find out what this #IceBucketChallenge was all about and learned that it was supporting ALS research and awareness, I still, like some people, asked myself, “So you dump a bucket of water on yourself to avoid donating money to charity? Who is that even helping?” The answer is that it really helps a lot of people, and they’re incredibly grateful for it.
On Monday, Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids got in on the Ice Bucket Challenge by not only dumping buckets of water over their heads and shouting in the camera to let us know that it was cold, but by also issuing a challenge to Jimmy Fallon, Steve Higgins and The Roots, or basically everyone at The Tonight Show. JT wasn’t the first to challenge Fallon, as the late night host would reveal last night, but since they’re BFF, it was time to make good. Rob Riggle stopped by to promote Let’s Be Cops, and since he had also been challenged to dump water on himself that day, they decided to get it all out of the way in one fell swoop.
Okay, some famous people dumped ice water over their heads. So what does that do for ALS research or awareness? In fact, I’ll allow this YouTube commenter to share the most common response that I’ve been seeing in the last week or so:
That’s what bothered me at first, too, because it seemed like it started as a fun idea to help spread awareness for a terrible disease that affects so many people, but then it turned into more of a gimmick for the “Suns out, guns out!” crowd to use as an excuse to pop those pecs and flex the abs. After all, the point (I think) is that if you don’t pour the ice water over your head, you have to donate $100 to the ALS Association, and I eventually learned that even if you do pull off the dump, you’re still supposed to drop $10 in the mail or PayPal. A lot of people have failed to include that information in their challenges, which might explain why there has been so much confusion and cynicism over this issue.
The cynicism really upset me, as did the outright nastiness shown by people commenting on various websites and even in my own Facebook and Twitter feeds. As I started reading more into the Ice Bucket Challenge to find out why people were reacting negatively to something based on such good intentions, I came across a story on the Huffington Post entitled, “#IceBucketChallenge: Why You’re Not Really Helping,” written by Ben Kosinski. In this cynical post that was shared 158,000+ times, Kosinski attributed his discontent for the challenge to “slacktivism.”
Slacktivism is a relatively new term with only negative connotations being associated with it as of recently. The whole thinking is that instead of actually donating money, you’re attributing your time and a social post in place of that donation. Basically, instead of donating $10 to Charity XYZ, slacktivism would have you create a Facebook Post about how much you care about Charity XYZ- generating immediate and heightened awareness but lacking any actual donations and long term impact. Previous examples of slacktivism are not hard to find- remember in 2012 when everyone, and I mean everyone, shared the Kony video? Very few people knew who Kony was, how they could donate or where they could get involved- but all of a sudden, these viewers (myself, included) could contribute! We could share the Kony video on our Facebook and Twitter — and while doing so, eliminating any chance we may have had at donating our time or money towards an actual prevention or cause directly related to the capture of Kony. You see, we valued our social posts at an incrementally higher cost than a donation- and by placing a sub-concioucs value on our Facebook post or Tweet, we told ourselves that we had done our part in trying to find Kony and then were able to pleasantly shift our thinking back to what we were going to eat for lunch. We had helped. We had participated. We patted ourselves on the back. We had tweeted. (Via the HuffPo)
Again, I shared this view from the start, because I saw people dumping water over their heads, but I didn’t hear much at all about money. Hell, one of my friends did it and bragged that he didn’t “owe any money” now. But at the same time, having recently attended fundraisers for A Life Story Foundation, founded by my friend Kevin Swan, I realized that prior to these videos and subsequent complaints, I hadn’t heard very many people talking about ALS at all. At the very least, no one on the same level as Timberlake and Fallon had been talking about it on their YouTube channels and the most watched late night show in America, respectively. Still, it seems that Kosinski wasn’t content with people just talking about this bad disease, as his solution was rather simple.
By the end of it, you might have bought 6 bags and spent 30 minutes on creating this video. Boom, posted- and all of a sudden you’re a philanthropist, spreading your charitable touch across your Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Due to all of this, you’ve internally placed a monetary value on the cost of goods, the time spent and for posting on your social channels. This monetary value has little long term effect and next time you’re thinking of donating to a charity or for a cause, you might think back to that time you created a video.
You’ve done your part, remember?
And although the ALS Assocation has seen as much as four times as many donations during this time period than last year, just imagine with me for one second: What if the thousands of people who spent money on buying one or two2 bags of ice actually gave that money to ALS? It would be out of control.
But that’s not how we think.
I bolded that line, because once I read it I loudly replied, “Wait, why the hell did I just read everything leading up to this?” Ultimately, he concluded with contradictions that instead of raising awareness, we should just be aware and give money accordingly.
The #IceBucketChallenge has done a tremendous job at generating awareness for a terrible disease. But next time somebody challenges you to participate, try to show your friends how crazy you really are and just donate to the cause.
And therein lies the Catch-22 of viral promotions and awareness. Without the Ice Bucket Challenge, these videos don’t exist and the ice isn’t purchased, and the $2 spent on each bag stays in someone’s wallet. I’m not the only one who raised an eyebrow at Kosinski’s rant either, as the HuffPo’s legendarily rabid commenters dug in and took him to the woodshed for his negative attitude, so much so that he then spent time responding to the commenters, many of whom claimed to have lost relatives and friends to ALS, by explaining that he was looking at this from a “perspective as a millennial in technology/social,” whatever that means.
What Kosinski and others have failed to realize in their negativity about something that does not affect them one way or another if they don’t want it to is that this seemingly simple routine has raised a TON of money in the last month alone. According to CBS in Boston, where the Ice Bucket Challenge has been going strong for months thanks to the friends, family and supporters of former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, the national headquarters of the ALS Association has reported that more than $4 million has been raised in donations since July 29. Last year, at this same time, that number was only $1.1 million. Additionally, 71,000 people have made donations, as opposed to 25,000 last year. TIME reports that this past weekend alone saw more than $1 million in donations for ALS research, while NBC News added that local chapters across the country are also being “flooded” with donations.
When Frates accepted his own challenge on July 31, he issued challenges to some of Boston’s most notable personalities, including Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. The latter not only accepted the challenge (albeit a little later than within 24 hours) but his video blew up and was soon all over Facebook and blogs thanks to those loyal Boston sports fans. While I’m not positive that Edelman was the catalyst that got things going, he certainly provided a priceless amount of PR and viral marketing that the ALS Association would have never been able to afford.
On August 7, thanks to Frates and the ensuing slew of response videos, 200 Bostonians showed up in Copley Square to accept the challenge and, again, raise awareness. Would they have been better off taking the $2 that they each spent on a bag of ice (assuming some of them spent anything on ice) and donating that instead of having a little fun and creating a Vine clip like this? (No. The answer is very much no.)
Since then, and leading up to Fallon and Riggle last night, notable celebrities and personalities like Ethel Kennedy, Matt Lauer, Martha Stewart, and even UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey have gotten in on the action, each doing his or her part to raise awareness, as the ALS Association estimates that only 50 percent of Americans actually know about ALS.
As is the domino-like nature of professional sports, Edelman’s video has a lot of other NFL players buzzing about the Ice Bucket Challenge as well. Proving my ongoing theory that he’s the perfect All-American boy that every mom wants on her fantasy football team, Blake Bortles led the Jacksonville Jaguars rookies in their own video while issuing a challenge to the rest of the league’s incoming class.
Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, perhaps the most loathed and therefore charitably opportunistic man in all of professional sports, accepted the challenge while tossing it back at Pete Carroll and Michael Strahan.
Thanks @sfujita55. I challenge @PeteCarroll & @michaelstrahan to the ALS #IceBucketChallenge! http://t.co/IHXZE275M2
— Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) August 12, 2014
Before I decided to write anything, I reached out to my friend Kevin at A Life Story for the perspective that matters, and to ask what this kind of buzz and viral marketing means to his and similar organizations. “What has been so amazing is the reach this movement has accomplished,” he told me. “We have received donations from across the country from people we have never been engaged with before now. We are in front of a completely new audience that is raising awareness and creating action. People are becoming advocates overnight!”
He admitted that he was initially skeptical about the viral movement as well, because he didn’t think it would translate into donations. However, he said, “People are not only learning about ALS they are challenging others to do the same. I don’t know how long it will last, but if it is known that the needle has moved, big time!”
Clearly, calling this a meaningless movement is ignorance at best. But the criticism is not limited to one snarky millennial blogger “heroically” fighting the burden of “slacktivism” or random clueless people who don’t have the 10 seconds it takes to Google “ice bucket challenge money raised” to see that this is, in fact, doing a lot for ALS. Let’s go ahead and look at UPROXX’s own Facebook commenters – a fine angry bunch in their own right – and the thoughts they shared when we posted a story about Sidney Crosby and other celebrities fulfilling their own Ice Bucket Challenges.
People who do the Ice Bucket Challenge should apparently light themselves on fire. And the criticism isn’t just limited to pissed off people with Facebook accounts and nothing better to do, because here’s a “hilarious” meme that someone made to express their own contempt for the challenge.
Look, I get cynicism. It breeds through general apathy, ignorance and even arrogance, especially when things aren’t going well in our own lives. God knows I’ve been there and done that. I’m certainly not going to sit here and tell people to grow up and stop being such hate-filled pricks on the Internet, because we all know that’s never going to happen. You want to be a cynical dick who scoffs at and mocks things for no reason other than you can? Fine, do it. I’ve been there and done that, too. You want to bash an athlete’s efforts because of the team he plays for and not give two flying fornications about the message that he’s taking the time to spread? Go for it. That’s your right as a wretched A-hole wasting his existence in Internet comment sections.
But here’s my challenge to all of the people out there who think the Ice Bucket Challenge is a waste of time, money or water, and does nothing but clog your newsfeeds with shirtless bros pouring water on themselves – think of something better to complain about. Because if your biggest problem in life is that some people want to raise awareness for a terrible disease in a humorous way, and not that some guy was given $50,000 to make potato salad or that a family has built an entertainment empire on top of a sex tape, you should be the envy of the entire world for your own perfect existence.
Ice Bucket Challenge from Team Gleason on Vimeo.
I’ll admit to being ignorant about this. I just assumed it was a fundraiser idea like St. Baldricks, only instead of shaving your head after raising money you dump freezing water on it.
I agree mostly with your sentiments Burnsy. It’s really hard to fight my inherent cynicism for public displays such as this because growing up, it seemed like the people trumpeting the loudest for causes like this for local people afflicted by something or “mourning” the death of a classmate in high school were always the douchiest of douchebags who didn’t give two fucks about the people in question until their public displays of caring for them could get them more attention. Yeah, I’ve got some shit to work through.
Oh god, don’t even get me started on those assholes who “mourn” on Facebook. Do I have some stories about that. . .
Well written! I also jumped to the cynical side when I first saw this, but it actually seems like the perfect campaign to tap into the vanity of social media, and if the end result is that it raises a lot of money for charity, then who am I to be negative?
I think more teams and athletes involved should probably mention that it’s for ALS. Most didn’t. I just assumed it was a bunch of athletes pouring water over their heads because it’s hot outside and they’re bored. Or, you know, they could at least tweet that they donated money or something.
Pretty much nailed it with this one man.
I’ll admit I was condesceding Wonka all over this, cause I’m pretty sure 99% of the ppl doing this cant tell me what ALS stands for or what it even effects. Then I saw that it actually made like 50x more donation money at this point where they were last year, so tops off to you bucketers out there.
… b/c a large majority of the people who are pouring water over their heads and posting online are not actually donating money…
“the ALS Assocation has seen as much as four times as many donations”
so how much money is that if the ego masturbators actually donated money instead of just posting a video of getting soaked in ice water?
And how much money would have been donated if the ego masturbators, as you put it, didn’t do it?
The answer is no where near the amount that has been donated in the last few weeks.
Holy shit. You are literally commenting on an article that explains everything you don’t understand about this.
Here are the cliff notes: “the ALS Association has reported that more than $4 million has been raised in donations since July 29. Last year, at this same time, that number was only $1.1 million. Additionally, 71,000 people have made donations, as opposed to 25,000 last year.”
Yes, it would be nice if everyone participating just donated more money, instead. But they wouldn’t have. There are entire non-profits, full of people being paid to fundraise, because it’s a job that requires doing. It would be nice if money raised itself and went straight to research, and not to fundraiser’s salaries, but without the fundraisers there is no money.
if you care so hard then why don’t you donate money? otherwise just stay out of other people’s fun and mind your own business.
I think your perspective on this whole thing comes down to how you answer the following question:
Is it better for someone to do something because they truly want to or are motivations irrelevant so long as the objective is met?
Agreed. I didn’t like it at first either, but if it’s getting vain people to donate and raise awareness, then its getting the job done. Don’t worry about how the sausage is made.
Haven’t heard too much about this in my area but that’s how I see it: I don’t care how many douchebags pour water on their head or the attention they get from it as long as it is providing something of value to the charity whether it comes from them or not. The numbers certainly are convincing this is a good thing. A win-win if you will. The charity gets money and the narcissists get the attention they crave.
My grandmother died of ALS, so I was happy to do the “challenge” provided it gave me a chance to talk about what ALS really is and how devastating a disease it is. Whammy.
I’m truly happy that this cute little stunt is spurring awareness and helping people deal with a terrible disease.
But holy shit, we shouldn’t be wasting water:
[america.aljazeera.com]
How you managed to write this article and not include Paul Bissonettes video aka BizNasty is the most offensive thing to happen in regards to the ice bucket challenge. I too was a doubter but not only did he go big, he was smart enough to post links at the end of the video… the people who forget to mention where and how to donate are the people who I hate, but if you have the brains to spend two minutes explaining than go for it….
Also I have to imagine this can only have people out there thinking of ways to bring awareness to other ill-funded diseases so all in all its a good thing
[www.youtube.com]
The Paul Bissonette video is included in the video at the end of this post.
Damn it, I had this on my list and forgot it when I was trying not to include too many videos.
People are awful and love complaining about things. The people bitching about how dropping a bucket of ice on your head is slacktivism and a way to not give any money probably also aren’t giving any money themselves.
I’ve been aware of TIBC since it started. Great idea because it’s working. 2 real life examples:
1. My daughter is UPSET because no one has challenged her yet, but made me promise to film the video when someone does.
2. Some 20-something idiot talking with his co-worker behind the liquor store counter.
Idiot: “What’s with this challenge thing?”
Co-worker: “It’s to raise awareness and money for ALS.”
Idiot: “What’s ALS?”
Co-worker: “It’s Lou Gehrig’s Disease.”
Idiot: “I thought only Lou Gehrig had that.”
I walked away at that point, rolling my eyes. When I came back to check out…
Idiot: “So is it like that thing where you light yourself on fire?”
Me: “That’s not raising awareness and money to cure a disease.”
Idiot: “So what’s it for?”
Me: “To eliminate idiots from the human gene pool. You should try it.”
I really liked that story up until the end when you included the part that you thought up on the drive home, but didn’t actually say.
I don’t see it mentioned here, but the only thing I have to add is that stuff like “Breast Cancer Awareness” doesn’t help things that an actual have positive impact like TIBC. Yes, we know about Breast Cancer, we don’t need to be more aware of it (not to mention the shady activities of those running Komen) and we don’t need any more crap that’s colored pink.
Everything else I believe is pretty much what @Doctor Professor @NitroHazelton and @Jeans Ambrose said
This isn’t about helping or spreading the word on ALS, this about simple narcissism. It’s all “Me, me me me” which is typical of this entitled generation we’ve raised. They are nothing but a bunch of attention whores. If you want to give to ALS research, just do it. Charity isn’t supposed to be about your own vanity, or standing. It’s supposed to be about true altruism. Just educate yourself on something and then donate to it. OK, how about this compromise, now that you know about ALS research instead of contributing to the already tons of videos YOU donate what you were going to spend on a bag of ice. The problem is that it’s all a bunch of group think conformity. “Oh my friend dumped water on his/her head so now I’m gonna do it. Isn’t it fun!!?” Instead you should say “Oh my friend did that and it was for ALS research? Oh I’m gonna check that out. Oh wow this is a terrible disease, I’ll happily give a few bucks.” That’s what should be done.
I think the whole point of this is it’s not a problem when it’s used for good. it seems like the actual facts contradict your theory that it’s not helping or spreading the word. The contrarians are just a different problem than the narcissists.
That’s a lot of talk about what should happen, and what you think is happening. There is an entire article above you about what did happen that you might want to check out.
We in California are facing the worst drought we’ve encountered in the past 40 years. I held my tongue when I saw this start to take off among my friends because I didn’t want to be the one to ruin everybody’s fun by pointing out how much of assholes they were making themselves out to be. Mind you, none of them knew it had anything to do with ALS, it was just a cool internet fad to be a part of. When I was finally called out, I called them out by recording myself donating to charitywater.org. I received quite a bit of praise for that move. It’s also the only YouTube vid I’ve ever uploaded [youtu.be] , which (unsurprisingly) has zero views lol. Maybe other places can get away with it but no one in California has any business doing this challenge. I can only hope at least one of them gets hit with the new fine we’re trying to institute against those who needlessly waste water.
@Ashley Burns-I’m all for raising money & awareness for a worthwhile cause like ALS. I work for a non-profit that provides free cancer support services & understand the importance of both, however water is an essential life resource that many around the world don’t have access to, some of our biggest food producing states (TX & CA) are suffering severe droughts, & our reservoirs in the mid/southwest are depleting at an alarming rate, which is causing damage to our ecosystem. Challenging people concerned about wasting clean water to “think of something better to complain about” is about as ignorant as it gets. Last time I checked, water & food are pretty damn important to everyone, including those with ALS.
NIce article, but methinks you miss the point – the campaign appears to be lass about raising money, and more about raising awareness for an issue. By raising awareness, they now are able to reach you more readily – not because they have your email, or even know how to contact you, but because you’ve taken some form of action about the issue. So in the future you’ll be more inclined to support (either monetarily or by rebroadcasting their message) and as a result will have a greater reach.
In other words – what you’re seeing is NOT a fund raiser, it’s a really brilliant viral marketing campaign.
To better understand this try taking Marketing 101 and Sales 101 – they’re different disciplines, with different outcomes …
My mother died of ALS 4 years and one day ago. I was very emotional in the last week leading up to the anniversary of her death and then something amazing happened. I started seeing ice bucket challenges in my Facebook feed. People were talking about ALS for the first time I’ve noticed in the 5 years since her diagnosis. Over 50% of the population didn’t know about ALS a few weeks ago. Now everyone is talking about it. And over $11 million has been raised! This is HUGE because let’s face it, the pharmaceutical companies aren’t racing to find a cure or spending a ton on research and drug development for a complex disease that only impacts about 30,000 people at any time (with 5,000 new cases a year). They won’t make money off that. So the ALS association funds vital research and helps family members and patients dealing with the disease with free devices and assistance. They do FANTASTIC work and are a top ranked charity. So in memory of my mom, Samantha Ayn Williams, I respectfully tell anyone who is belittling the ice bucket challenge to go to h***. This challenge is HUGE to those of us impacted by ALS and has given me hope for the first time in a long while. And to those who have done the challenge, donated or are just spreading the word, THANK YOU! It matters. A lot.
I apologize for my language and obviously don’t want anyone to go to hell but that is where my mom was during her year of being afflicted with ALS and I’m very emotional right now. I have no clue why people have to be like this and belittle something that is in fact making a huge difference.
They should do one of these Ice bucket challenges for the drought going on in California.
This is why we should all be upset, and then do something truly effective-vote!!
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
Yeah about that. The charity only gives 7% of the money donated to actual research but 11% to salaries of its employees. Yeah, pass.
I am so grateful for the IBC because it has raised awareness. My son was diagnosed with it right before Christmas. We lost his father 3 years ago to heart disease that he was used as a human guinia pig at the NIH for over 12 years. Because of the research he was involved with there are now common medications and procedures being used all across this country. When he was first diagnosed with the disease not much was known. That has changed due to research. Now with the awareness IBC has had across this Nation hopefully new research will find something that will help my son have more ‘daddy’ days with his children. It has given the patients and family members something they desperately need….HOPE!