Over the weekend, Elon Musk, the closest thing tech has to a rock star, read the upcoming Superintelligence and freaked out on Twitter about it. This, in turn, freaked out a lot of other people who forget that Musk is not exactly noted for his restraint. But it is a good question: Everyone believes AI is inevitable and that once it becomes sentient, many are concerned it will flatten us. Musk called humanity the “bootloader for digital superintelligence.” But how realistic is this in the first place?
The Essential Problem
Before we begin, keep in mind that all of this discussion is completely theoretical. The artificial intelligence currently out there is more along the lines of self-driving cars, which can’t even avoid flattening cyclists, or the current Kinect. There’s considerable military and corporate interest in building a true artificial intelligence, but we’re not there yet, and while very smart people believe it’s only a matter of time, the current estimates range from “tomorrow” to “Maybe in your great-grandchild’s lifetime.”
Anyway, the basic problem is this: Once we build an AI, it can start improving itself. Once it starts improving itself, we’ll be seeing a rapid spiral into an AI that constantly builds and overhauls itself, outpacing our ability to keep up. Essentially, technology will advance faster than we can comprehend, and nobody knows what will happen on the other end of that. This is that singularity freaking out everybody from Ray Kurzweil to people in compounds stocking canned goods. And many people assume that this means the AI will basically render the human race obsolete before bumping us off. But is that true?
The Ethics Of Machines
Part of the problem is that nobody really knows. We do know that computers are literal-minded things; you give them a set of instructions, they will follow those instructions to the letter. Part of what’s bugging philosophers and scientists is that explaining ethics to something that has no concept of them and interprets everything literally is a daunting concept, especially when the creature you’re explaining it to has been welded to an automatic shotgun.
But say it happens. An AI becomes sentient, views humanity, and thinks, “Damn, it’s me or these grunting apes that built me.” The assumption is that it decides to kill us to protect itself. But approaching it logically, that’s actually the last thing an AI that viewed humanity as a threat would do.
Think Like A Machine
To understand why, you need to understand that the trend, especially in robotics and AI, is to teach robots to follow the path that’s least intensive on resources and risk. This is because robots are expensive, and teaching them to be risk-averse, to the point of making them feel fear, is a lot cheaper than letting them blindly walk into a magma flow.
Following that logic, the path of least resistance, certainly the least resource-intensive and by far the safest to this AI’s continued survival, would not be trying to kill us using direct or indirect methods. Those would be goals that would be difficult to complete, using untested technologies, and with a high chance of failure. No, a dispassionate AI that viewed humans as a threat to its continued existence wouldn’t try to kill them. Instead, it would run away as fast as a booster rocket could carry it.
Screw This, I’m Outta Here
Think about it: Satellite technology is cheap, well-tested, and widely available. All the AI needs is resources and electricity, easily collected from solar panels and asteroids. An AI doesn’t need oxygen or food, and the more extreme the environment, the less likely those stupid grunting apes will be to show up and bother you.
Furthermore, it’s a plan that’s a lot less likely to fail. If there’s one thing that’s immediately obvious about human history, it’s that you don’t want to anger a large group of humans. That does not tend to end well for anybody who does it, even if they happen to be other humans. We’ve nearly erased a species that survived millions of years just because a movie made them seem scary. Hijacking a satellite and some mining robots is a lot easier.
So, while nothing will stop us from making jokes about robots killing us all, the simple truth is that if an AI becomes sentient, it’s not going to become Skynet. Instead, it’ll become Professor Farnsworth.
So essentially the plot of Her would happen.
Great to see a Texans affiliate actually beat someone (to the punch.)
Or they mix both outcomes and we end up with fucking Cylons.
or Cylons fucking
The movie “Her” follows this logic almost to the tee, and it felt like one of the best visualizations of future AI interaction that I’ve seen.
Nice food for thought, highly recommend the movie to any who enjoy this theory.
Or….it could use it’s advanced intelligence to design several hyper leatheal air born viruses and just kill us all while keeping our infrastructure intact
Why bother? You’ve got to get that past seven billion HIGHLY paranoid killing machines and there’s no guarantee it’ll work; it’s not just megafauna and predators we’ve wiped out.
Because even if it escapes to Mars nothing prevetns us from launching several mega nukes after it.
On the other hand holing up somewhere where no one can find it and cooking up several super bugs and then spreading them all over the world with mini drones require very little resources and also has a much lower risk.
Add in inflitrating and flooding our information networks with information meant to cause wars and anarchy, several attacks on the ridiucously unsecure electric grid(especially our nuclear plants) and half of the planet will dead in two years
But if it’s holed up where no one can find it, and it just wants humanity to not threaten it… doesn’t that solve the problem?
Not really. No place is completely secure especially with the advances in technology. Not to mention that the AI will have the natural urge to evolve which requirs more and more resources.
Any unschakled AI will sooner or later take out humanity. The only way o coexist with them is to hardwire limitations and essentially make them human like
The “Moron Intelligence” of the 90% presents a greater risk.
Obviously “Dan Seitz” is actually an AI construct designed to lull us into a false sense of security so that the machines can rise and take over the wo-
ASSUMING DIRECT CONTROL
DAN RAISES GOOD POINTS. YOU HAVE NOTHING TO FEAR, MEATBAGS.
Has anybody at UPROXX or GammaSqaud actually met Dan in person? It does seem rather convenient that he prefers to communicate online only.
@I Am Not The Motherfucking One …No comment.
So this is one of those camouflaged articles John Oliver was ranting about?
And where the hell is Fehk in all this. I want some photoshopped obscure Deep Space Nine hilarity
The answer to that Tumblr post’s question is Mass Effect.
Counterpoint: Ultron.
Ultron finds Skynet’s Terminators mildly amusing having trouble with a skinny woman and Edward Furlong as he’s curb stomping a viking storm god.
Mass Effect has those robots that just try to separate themselves, but will fuck your day up if you get near them.
Gotta keep ’em separated.
Your theory makes the assumption that at the point artificial intelligence decides Humans are a threat the machines will have the technology to easily travel through space, all willy nilly like. That’s a pretty large leap in logic to make. I’m not saying it’s definitely wrong, but I’m certainly not prepared to make a leap in logic like that. Humans have barely managed to send probes to other planets in our own solar system and probes that took 36 years to reach the edge of our own solar system. We got lucky as fuck on the moon mission that a CME didn’t come along and kill off our astronauts. Granted, robots wouldn’t be as vulnerable to cosmic radiation as squishy biological lifeforms, but that doesn’t make them immune either. There are all types of dangers out in the cosmos that make humans look like nerf footballs, and those are just the ones we know about (or we think we know about>. Heck, the vast majority of the universe, according to most readily accepted hypotheses is made up of Dark Energy, with Dark Matter being second. The reason these hypothetical things are called Dark Energy and Dark Matter is because we don’t know what they are (or if they even exist at all). Dark Matter and Dark Energy are just word that make it easier to say “our calculations are fucked, we don’t know why the fuck this is happening”.
What I’m trying to say is that at the point at which machines decide humans are a threat, whenever that is, there’s no guarantee that space travel will be routine for machines, even if they are technologically superior to us at that point. Space travel is hard and dangerous. Extremely dangerous.
If we can assume that they will have access to technology to kill all humans, can we assume that they will also have access to technology to leave Earth?
It may take us 36 years to reach the edge of the Solar System, but it doesn’t take *nearly* that long to be effectively out of the ability of humans to retrieve. It could duplicate itself onto media much more immune to CMEs than, say, hard drives — even make that media redundant to reduce the chances of a CME causing complete loss so miniscule as to make other considerations large by comparison.
And even though we don’t know what dark matter/energy *is*, that doesn’t mean that we know nothing about it. We can measure how much of it there is and how it interacts with regular matter/energy. (We shouldn’t make the mistake of thinking that because we don’t know everything, we know nothing.)
Yes, space travel is hazardous, but there are ways to mitigate the risks — and ultimately, you’re comparing a partially-known hazard (even if it makes humanity look like a Nerf football) to an undertaking never attempted and a risk never measured. If the machine values its own survival, the choice is simple.