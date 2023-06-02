Chase customers woke up to quite the shock on Friday morning as they noticed the financial institution was somehow duplicating Zelle payments. As the bank got slammed on Twitter for overdrawing accounts and generally freaking out customers who saw large payments processed twice, a spokesperson for Chase put out statement saying that the bank is aware of the issue and is working to resolve the problem.

“We’re sorry,” the spokesperson told MarketWatch. “We’re working to resolve the issue and will automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees.”

However, that message took a while to reach customers, who have reportedly been on hold for hours due to the overwhelming amount of calls over the widespread issue. That said, customers are reportedly being assured that the matter will be resolved if they do manage to reach a representative.

“Anyone waking up to duplicate zelle charges from chase, my call just went through and was told the duplicate charge should be credited within 24hours,” one user tweeted. “They’re having issues with this today. I was on hold for an hour, so just in case anyone else wakes up freaked out lol.”

In the meantime, Chase is getting slammed on social media as customers continue to discover that their accounts have been double charged, and some are not pleased with the fact that they have to wait at least 24 hours for the issue to be fixed.

You can see some of the reactions below:

chase and zelle duplicated my rent payment and now im overdrafted!! almost had a nervous breakdown until i logged onto twitter and see it’s happening to everyone. pic.twitter.com/PpwMYNap0S — Azula’s Therapist (@ohgodjohnwhy) June 2, 2023

The fact that I had a banking issue this morning with duplicate charges from@Chase and @Zelle and I had to come on Twitter just to find out what was actually going on is wild smh, do better!!!! — The_lifeofD (@ms_torres1724) June 2, 2023

Not @Zelle thru @Chase DOUBLING all my zelle payments from yesterday including my RENT! @ChaseSupport — 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@inchepndja) June 2, 2023

this chase bank zelle issue is fucking insane and they’re saying they need 24hrs to fix it but what about the people who need to pay for shit today… Girl fuck you!! if they can run off with the money that fast they need to return it just as quickly! — rosie (@feelingsstores) June 2, 2023

Gotta love @Chase not telling people that they’re doing a system update which is resulting in a glitch of DOUBLED Zelle transactions The fucking heart attack I just had, thinking I genuinely had my account overdrafted by hundreds of dollars Was an email too much to ask for? — Tatiana Hernandez Lopez, LMSW (@TatianaHLopez) June 2, 2023

SO looks like Chase Bank has double-billed *ALL* its Zelle transactions due to a “technical glitch” and after close to an hour on hold I’m being assured the problem will be resolved today & no overdraft charges will happen. SO yeah: self-driving cars, let’s get on that. — Fred Gates Design (@fredgatesdesign) June 2, 2023

A fun Friday FYI: There is a big technical issue at Chase Zelle that is causing payments to go through twice. The customer service rep said it’s a systemwide issue and he said the recipient only received it once but it deducted twice the amount from people’s accounts. — Meredith Francis (@MMLFrancis) June 2, 2023

Zelle, you raggedy bitch… — zacarias “sky” ferreira (@d_antinice) June 2, 2023

