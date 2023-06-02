Chase Bank
Getty Image
Viral

Chase And Zelle Customers Are Being Plagued By Accidental Double Payments: What Happened?

Chase customers woke up to quite the shock on Friday morning as they noticed the financial institution was somehow duplicating Zelle payments. As the bank got slammed on Twitter for overdrawing accounts and generally freaking out customers who saw large payments processed twice, a spokesperson for Chase put out statement saying that the bank is aware of the issue and is working to resolve the problem.

“We’re sorry,” the spokesperson told MarketWatch. “We’re working to resolve the issue and will automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees.”

However, that message took a while to reach customers, who have reportedly been on hold for hours due to the overwhelming amount of calls over the widespread issue. That said, customers are reportedly being assured that the matter will be resolved if they do manage to reach a representative.

“Anyone waking up to duplicate zelle charges from chase, my call just went through and was told the duplicate charge should be credited within 24hours,” one user tweeted. “They’re having issues with this today. I was on hold for an hour, so just in case anyone else wakes up freaked out lol.”

In the meantime, Chase is getting slammed on social media as customers continue to discover that their accounts have been double charged, and some are not pleased with the fact that they have to wait at least 24 hours for the issue to be fixed.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via MarketWatch)

×