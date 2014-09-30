Meet The Couple Who Left A $100 Tip After Receiving Bad Service In An Understaffed Restaurant

A couple in Cedar Rapids, Iowa waited more than 40 minutes for an appetizer and an hour for food while celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. Despite the awful service, Makenzie Schultz and her husband left a $100 tip for the waiter, who was clearly slammed with too many tables. This is a friendly reminder that there are a lot of nice people out there.
Makenzie posted the details of the evening on her Facebook page.
People all around us were making fun of the restaurant & how bad the service was. Yeah, it was pretty terrible. But, it was very obvious that the issue was being short staffed, not the server. He was running around like crazy and never acted annoyed with any table. At one point we counted he had 12 tables plus the bar. More than any one person could handle! As I sat there and watched him run back & forth and apologize for the wait, I said to Steven… Wow, this used to be us. Waiting tables. I don’t miss it at all and I never loved that job. I did it for the tips. Steven and I agreed it would feel good to make this guys night when he would probably be getting minimal to no tips due to slow service. We walked out before he saw this and I’m not posting this for a pat on the back. I’m just sharing this as a friendly reminder to think of the entire situation, before you judge. And always always always remember where you came from.
There’s been a lot of bad tipping stories lately. You may recall LeSean McCoy and his 20 cent tip at a Philadelphia area bar. There were no real winners there, in fact, both parties came out looking real stupid—McCoy for being a cheap bastard and the restaurant for exploiting his cheapness. So it’s nice to see people looking at the big picture. Sometimes crappy service isn’t the fault of the server, sometimes crappy service is unavoidable. Waiters and waitresses may not deserve a big tip for it but dammit they deserve your understanding.
Are people that jaded that they overlooked the gesture?! So they posted it on FB. OK, so that reverses their act of generosity. So if the waiter posted it, it would have been different, right.
This was the same thing that happened during the whole ice bucket thing. Sure lots of people were doing it for attention but the fact is something good came out of it.
“Always remember where you came from”
the bigger question is this, they were on their wedding anniversary and they ate at a place with a 40 minute wait on apps? Where were they Appleby’s?
It was probably something classy like Red Lobster or Olive Garden.
Man, whole lotta shade being thrown. Personally I don’t care if they show what good they’ve done. It’s nice to be recognized for your good deeds every now and again, and it shows people that not everything is terrible.
I would disagree that we should give them our undestanding, etc.
I’m a paying customer. I don’t care about your situation. If you’re slammed, have the hostess tell people so they stop seating you.
It’s simple really – I have money, I am willing to give you my money in return for food and service. If the service sucks, you shouldn’t get all my money.
That’s a really ass-backwards point of view. If you’ve ever worked as an employee not only in restaurants but literally anywhere, you would know that you don’t just tell your bosses how & where you are going to work. If your manager gives you a section, you have to tend to that section, understaffed or not. If you have a beef w/ a restaurant being understaffed & wait times growing, you can take that up w/ the manager of the restaurant, not the employee who is trying their best to serve you. No one is asking for “all your money”, just the going 15-20% for the effort. It would be very different if the server was blatantly & obviously half-assing it, but that’s not the situation we are commenting on. There should be special sections for the people who see tipping wholly as a “gift” or “reward” like yourself. If your “principles” won’t allow you to pay for service, there are plenty of fine fast food establishments that will meet your busy schedule & time constraints w/ all of the quality that would entail.
You seem like a nice person.
I’ve worked as a waiter and a bartender. If I gave shit service (for whatever reason) I felt like I should knock a bit off the bill (“Guys, I feel terrible, let me get the manager to at least take care of that desert”), or if I got a crappy tip because of it, I understood. It’s the nature of the beast.
Asking the customer to pay full fare or tip the same when they’re not getting what they came to get isn’t good service, it’s arrogant and insulting to the customer.
Yes, the customer can leave at any time if they’re not happy with the experience – OR – they can give a tip that matches what they feel the service dictates.
In many cultures they build the “service” cost into the bill, so what you get on the bill is what you pay (in most cases I’ve seen that’s 10%). The US doesn’t do that, so you get some high tippers (when it warrants) AND some lower tips (when it warrants). You can’t have it both ways.
@TheRazz – Oh I’m a terrible person, but I am a great tipper when I get great service.
Aren’t we all just looking for likes on shit we post on Facebook anyways tho? They still did a cool thing, if they wanna humble brag about it, doesn’t really bother me.
I have never really understood the idea of tipping. The customer is expected to pay a portion of an employees salary that an employer won’t pay. If the employee gets upset that the customer tips too small they get upset at the customer and not at the employer who can get away with paying the employee under the minimum wage because they expect the customer to pick up the difference so that their employee can get a fair salary? To top that, the employee doesn’t have to claim it on their income taxes as earned income because it is outside the transaction that is taxed.