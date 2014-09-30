Meet The Couple Who Left A $100 Tip After Receiving Bad Service In An Understaffed Restaurant

A couple in Cedar Rapids, Iowa waited more than 40 minutes for an appetizer and an hour for food while celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. Despite the awful service, Makenzie Schultz and her husband left a $100 tip for the waiter, who was clearly slammed with too many tables. This is a friendly reminder that there are a lot of nice people out there.

Makenzie posted the details of the evening on her Facebook page.

People all around us were making fun of the restaurant & how bad the service was. Yeah, it was pretty terrible. But, it was very obvious that the issue was being short staffed, not the server. He was running around like crazy and never acted annoyed with any table. At one point we counted he had 12 tables plus the bar. More than any one person could handle! As I sat there and watched him run back & forth and apologize for the wait, I said to Steven… Wow, this used to be us. Waiting tables. I don’t miss it at all and I never loved that job. I did it for the tips. Steven and I agreed it would feel good to make this guys night when he would probably be getting minimal to no tips due to slow service. We walked out before he saw this and I’m not posting this for a pat on the back. I’m just sharing this as a friendly reminder to think of the entire situation, before you judge. And always always always remember where you came from.

There’s been a lot of bad tipping stories lately. You may recall LeSean McCoy and his 20 cent tip at a Philadelphia area bar. There were no real winners there, in fact, both parties came out looking real stupid—McCoy for being a cheap bastard and the restaurant for exploiting his cheapness. So it’s nice to see people looking at the big picture. Sometimes crappy service isn’t the fault of the server, sometimes crappy service is unavoidable. Waiters and waitresses may not deserve a big tip for it but dammit they deserve your understanding.

