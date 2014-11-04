Why Gaming Is Leaving ‘Call Of Duty’ Behind

Every time we bring up (or make fun of) the Call of Duty franchise, people insist the games get a bad rap. And this is true, to some degree; the games themselves aren’t actually bad. But this year, especially, underlines that gaming is leaving Call of Duty behind.
Part of the problem is that all the games, including this year’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare are somewhat misclassified. In truth, the series’ single-player campaigns are less FPSes and more very slick rail shooters that takes advantage of FPS-type mechanics. And that’s certainly no bad thing, at least in the abstract. But the problem is that in the end, it’s just like playing Revolution X or Area 51 or any of a host of quarter-munching arcade games from the ’90s: There’s a profound lack of depth and even the dumbest, silliest games are leaving the series behind.
For example, I’ve played through a fair chunk of the single-player campaign, and I couldn’t tell you the difference between guns, beyond the fact that they have a different scope. The game introduces an Exosuit, an arm-mounted grappling hook, and jetpacks, offering a whole suite of fascinating ideas… and then refuses to do anything with them, especially in the level design. Most of the time, you can just run in, gun down, and move to the next checkpoint.
It’s a bit surprising just how much this game throws in so many mechanics without actually implementing them. You want collectibles? Ummm, OK, here are 45 laptops to find, somewhere. You want to level up? Er, OK, here’s a system where you can boost some basic attributes, depending entirely on how many enemies you kill in a level and how you kill them.
You’ve got tools, and you can use them if you want, but there’s no reward to do so and the game stubbornly refuses to make you try them out beyond the tutorials. It’s an annoying contrast when you look at the multiplayer maps, where you pretty much have to use these tools constantly just to get around and not die. It also has, you know, actual loot, and strategy, and stuff like that, that you can get out of literally almost any other single-player game these days.
And really, I’d be OK with it if the game told a good story. Spec Ops: The Line, for example, is a great example of a good story salvaging a fairly standard game. But bringing in Kevin Spacey just manages to underline how generic the whole enterprise is; the man is a consummate professional, and he delivers the usual terrible script with a skilled touch, but the rest of the cast can’t keep up.
Is there anything wrong with turning your brain off and pumping bullets into digital puppets for a few hours? None whatsoever. And if that’s all you want, or you just care about the multiplayer, the Call of Duty series is rock solid, and its latest entry is particularly good at delivering a fast-paced roller coaster. That said, though, it’s a little worrying when the best-selling series in modern gaming lacks the depth and complexity of a game aimed squarely at children. The series is taking an “if it sells, don’t push it” philosophy, and in truth, that may ensure it stops selling.
I don’t think the single player campaign has ever been the focus of the Call of Duty franchise. At least not from a consumer standpoint… Activision clearly puts a ton of money into it on their end via voice actors and big time Hollywood writers… but people don’t buy these games for the 5 hour campaigns. They buy them so they can hop online and spend insane amounts of total hours killing other gamers and calling each other every name in the book.
Yea they seem more fun to watch than to play
I’m not necessarily a fan of COD and I’ve yet to play a single online multiplayer minute of any game in the series, but the bland single player is the reason COD is being left behind? I don’t think you could find a person alive who plays these games for the single player campaign. It’s filler.
If the multiplayer bombed, which is what I thought you were going to say based on the headline, you’d have an argument.
I haven’t played the single player campaign in the COD series since the first Modern Warfare. These games are all about the online multiplayer. I love running around with a shotgun or the handguns and annoying the snipers.
I would honestly be shocked if more than 5% of people who buy CoD buy it for the single player. I’m surprised they still make such a big deal out of it.
I would love if next year Treyarch just shakes it up and gives us a single player (and 4-player co-op) that revolves around all the zombies lore those games have made. That could be crazy cool.
I’ve seen a number of variants of this, and I recognize that it’s likely true. Moreover, there’s nothing wrong with the folks who only play this for the multiplayer – they are clearly the only ones getting what they want from this franchise. But I have no real interest in the multiplayer, I’ve played through the campaigns for most of COD, though I admit it’s getting harder and harder to care. On some level, it’s possible that the reason that only 5% of players buy it for the story/campaign is that they give zero fucks about us as a market. I guess that’s fine, but it seems like there is a market, albeit a smaller one. I know I only buy these games used now, there is just not enough of a campaign to justify buying it new.
I’ll just go back to replaying World at War or whichever for the millionth time I guess.
I really digged Titanfall, it was so original and unique, but, that faded off….I’ll get COD, its fun to play campaign really baked, and I just need a shooter around to kill homophobic/racist kids…..My favorite multiplayer game was Gears 1….really hoping they go back to the roots on next one.
I’ve owned every COD since MW2, and never played any of the campaign modes. All about multiplayer and digging the AW multiplayer so far
Dan’s real problem is that he’s playing it on XBOX, so he doesn’t really get any of it.
I kid, I kid!
The points made above about multiplayer being the focus are spot on, but I think there’s another point to be made. I haven’t played any COD games, but I think the same holds true for the Battlefield franchise. Since the multiplayer is the focus, they don’t put a ton of energy into the single player. I’m assuming they’ve created opportunities for you to use the new tools, but they don’t force it. Since the single player is little more than a tutorial for the multiplayer, they want to make the whole thing super easy and get it out and done quickly.
Which really confuses things still further when you consider how much Kevin Spacey probably costs these days…
Hey, at least there is a single player campaign. *side-eyes Titanfall*