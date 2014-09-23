Why Pluto Might Be A Planet Again: An Explainer

Pluto, in 2006, was booted from the list of planets, much to the objection and consternation of the general public. But as Tyrion has taught us, dwarfs have a tendency to overcome adversity, and Pluto might be back on the planetary roster. Here’s why.
Wait, why is Pluto no longer a planet?
The basic problem, at least back in 2006, was that Pluto is arguably just another lump of ice floating in what’s known as the Kuiper Belt, essentially a ring of debris on the outer edge of the galaxy. It’s not even the biggest object in that galactic space dump, actually; in 2005, Eris was discovered, and it’s bigger than Pluto. Pluto’s weird scientific history also really doesn’t help.
…Pluto has a weird scientific history?
Oh, yeah, in fact the guy who found it is arguably the Don Quixote of modern astronomy. The man who found Pluto was Percival Lowell, who spent most of his astronomy career arguing there once was, or still was, intelligent life on Mars due to canal-like structures he observed, something that was thoroughly disproven in his lifetime. He also saw features on Venus that were actually his own retina.
And, in fact, although he spent the last decade of his life searching for Pluto and his observatory ultimately found it, it later turned out that all his work proving Pluto existed was completely wrong. So when your main discoverer is a terrible scientist and a kook, it does not help you win friends when you’re a would-be planet.
So… what changed?
The Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics recently hosted a debate about what makes a planet, which was recounted by Astrobiology Magazine. The main issue we have to consider is that we keep finding exoplanets, and that “planet” is as much a cultural definition as it is a scientific one. If we’re declaring any rock we find in another solar system a planet… why doesn’t Pluto make the cut?
Also, the panel put it to a vote, and a bunch of nerds said Pluto was totally a planet. So there’s that.
So can I start using the mnemonic I learned in grade school again?
“Mary’s violet eyes make Johnny stay up nights plenty?” I wouldn’t teach that to kids. That’s kind of gross. You know Johnny’s doing something unseemly.
Anyway, not yet. This was a mostly unofficial poll and is the result of one debate. But there were some fairly heavy-duty scientific minds on the panel and in the audience, so expect the issue to be revisited, and soon.
It’s in a stable orbit around the sun. It’s a planet. Move on.
You described a lot of thing there. Just sayin’.
I have seen more bitter recrimination and vicious character attacks over this issue than I have over things that actually matter.
Technically, I personally am in a stable orbit around the sun. Am I a planet?
Yo momma has a stable orbit around the sun!
Jerry Smith, space prophet.
If Pluto didn’t share a name with a beloved Disney character, it wouldn’t have been this big an issue.
Had it been called Minerva or Vesta or any other Roman god name, out it goes and no one blinks.
sweet Jesus, I hope you are just trolling.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Of course the link wouldn’t work, anyway to summarize.
“Pluto was the Roman god of the underworld and the judge of the dead. Pluto is an alternative name for the Greek god Hades, but was more often used in Roman mythology in their presentation of the god of the underworld.”
@Breesus Disciple didn’t say Pluto was named after the cartoon dog, just that it shares a name with him. That idea might have some merit.
VIVA LA PLUTO, FUCK YOU.
What kind of chomo of a science teacher did you have? The rest of us were taught My Very Eager Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas. ….which is pretty stupid.
Actually, I was taught that myself, but I saw how gross that one was and I had to make the joke.
Well thanks for bringing the creepy to outer space. Also, it works better without Pluto.
We are but humble servants.
See, that’s the problem with these extra-governmental entitlements . You give a rock a name and a title because it’s cold and lonely and overlooked by society, and the next thing you know it’s permanent. Now, no mater how tight the budget for interstellar rocks is, you can’t take away the planetary entitlement. Go ahead nerds, give this one planethood just because it was born on the periphery of the solar system, and the next thing you know every piece of orbiting space junk will want in on that sweet sweet planet action. God I hate liberally minded astrophysicists.
At least, I assume that’s what entitlements means.
Sounds like rich Plutonian propaganda.
I have always had a personal investment in Pluto the planet ever since I personally made my 2nd grade teacher look like an idiot in front of the whole class for teaching us Mercury was the smallest planet, using her outdated text book. Subsequently, 2006 was a dark time in my life.
I did the same thing by correcting my 5th grade teacher regarding which planet was farthest from the sun. This was before 1999, and Pluto was in the 20-year period in its orbit when it’s closer to the Sun than Neptune. I’m pretty sure she thought I was an asshole.
Lowell is generally credited with paying for the work and laying down the theory. Basically Tombaugh wouldn’t have been looking if it weren’t for Lowell (I am aware this is extremely controversial, so let’s put it this way: Tombaugh was actually good at his job.)
It’s rather boring to make this a popularity contest. When I saw the headlines for this, I thought it was about an actual new scientific study showing that Pluto may have cleared its orbit, after all. Instead it’s just a bunch of rah-rah nonsense.
The IAU picked a stable definition. Let’s just stick with it and move on to more interesting matters.
Yes, we need to re-write scientific concepts to account for “but it’s popular and we don’t like change!” Sure, that happens all the time, sadly, but every incidence of it makes the world just a little stupider. So Eris and Orcus and Ceres and probably a hundred (or thousand or more) other rocks out there are planets too? Or does Pluto get to be the only special snowflake exception? My money says the latter.
I glossed over the debate a bit, to be honest, but give the whole thing a listen; some pretty good points are made on both sides.
I would pay good money to see Neil deGrasse Tyson say this through tears about this issue
Pluto doesn’t have its own movement in Holtz’s The Planets, therefore it is not a planet. Earth doesn’t have one either, but that’s ‘cuz we’re special.